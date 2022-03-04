Mawson candidates face the music at Normanville forum

news, local-news,

Residents converged on the Normanville Hotel on Thursday night to express concerns they believe need to be addressed at the South Australian State Election on March 19. Although state-wide issues were raised, the Mawson Candidate Forum allowed for vocal locals to ask some hard-hitting questions to the people who looking to make positive change to the electorate. Of the four candidates running for the seat of Mawson, Labor candidate Leon Bignell and Liberal candidate Amy Williams were the only two able to attend. Greens candidate Jason Garrood and Animal Justice candidate Steven Campbell were apologies for the evening. The forum, which was organised by the Yankalilla District Residents Association, covered a number of topics throughout its one-hour duration, including; health, infrastructure, environment, housing and roads. During the election campaign, both candidates talked about the conversations they have had with individuals and organisations about pressing local issues. Irrigation problems at Yankalilla Memorial Park, infrastructure upgrades at Yankalilla Area School, and extra temporary accommodation at Myponga CFS were some smaller issues that were addressed. Some of the larger topics that were discussed were roads and health, which could be the difference at this month's election. The duplication of Main South Road has been a big discussion topic, with Labor and the State Government both having different plans. Early works for the Main South Road and Victor Harbor Road duplication sections are now underway as part of the Federal and State Government funded $560 million Fleurieu Connections Package. The package includes duplication of Main South Road from Seaford to Aldinga, a '2+1' lane road layout from Aldinga to Sellicks Beach and duplication of Victor Harbor Road between Main South Road, and the start of the left turn into McLaren Vale, and the Victor Harbour Safety Package. If elected, Labor plans to build an additional lane on Main South Road, between Aldinga and Sellicks, to deliver a full duplication of the road from Seaford to Sellicks. Grade separation and road alignment at Aldinga Beach Road and Aldinga Road, as well as three overtaking lanes between Myponga and Cape Jervis are also a part of the $125 million commitment. There is a need for more paramedics in the Fleurieu, and both major parties have made announcements in the past month to help alleviate the issues. The State Government announced that will invest in 51 extra paramedics to expand the SA Ambulance Service's capacity to respond to increasing demand. The paramedics will be on the road within 12 months. SA Labor announced that, if elected, it will invest $6.1 million to boost ambulance coverage in Victor Harbor and Goolwa. The plan would see an additional 24 paramedics recruited into area. The Victor Harbor Times has been running a weekly column from each Mawson candidate, which covers the many pressing issues facing the electorate. In next week's edition, candidates will discuss roads, transport, and infrastructure.

