Is a roundabout the solution for traffic issues on Hindmarsh Road?

The City of Victor Harbor is investigating whether a roundabout on McCracken's Hindmarsh Road is the answer to traffic issues. The idea was raised by councillor Nick Hayles at the February 28 council meeting, when he raised concerns over the struggle many face when trying to turn right onto the road out of McCracken. He brought it up as a result of discussion about the McCracken Drive intersection upgrade, and suggested investigating the potential for installing a roundabout at the road's Wattle Drive intersection. "During peak times on a normal day, it is hard enough to exit right onto the main road towards Victor's town centre, not to mention the impossible task it becomes during the holiday periods," he said. "Many residents simply turn left and head up to the roundabout in order to then come back down the hill into town. "Year on year this issue grows as our population grows but our road network remains largely the same." He said a roundabout or an upgrade of the intersection would be a practical solution to an everyday problem McCracken residents face. "With the continued development to the north of town and the ever increasing traffic flows, the installation of a roundabout at this stage should serve the residents here for a long time to come and ease an ever growing problem area," he said. Mr Hayles said while Cudmore Road was the road that stretched the furthest into McCracken, there was not enough space for a roundabout, the sightlines were "awful", and the road itself would need a sooner-than-intended upgrade to deal with extra traffic. He did suggest Adare Avenue as another option, but believed it was not as good an option as Wattle Drive. "While this road (Adare Avenue) connects to Hindmarsh Road with an excellent amount of space and good sightlines, the limitation is where it connects to Cudmore and the issue it may present there," he said. "(Wattle Drive) has the space, sightlines and existing road condition, with it also being the existing favourite road of many residents to access and exit McCracken from." McCracken resident Jon Grear said McCracken and wider Victor Harbor's growth had affected residents' ability to safely turn onto Hindmarsh Road. "In the busy periods of the mornings and afternoons during the week as well as any holiday period, we often just turn left and either go to the roundabout at the top of the hill or use one of the other side streets to turn back onto the road to get us into Victor," he said. "The addition of a roundabout down here would be a drastic improvement on the current state of things for McCracken residents." Investigations into the idea will include, but will not be limited to, talking to the Department of Infrastructure and Transport, determining budget requirements and potential grant funding, and analysis of the impact on surrounding streets. A report on the investigation will be presented at the April council meeting. The result of a traffic study on the impact of a roundabout at the Wattle Drive/Hindmarsh Road intersection will also be put to council so elected members can consider putting the idea to the public for consultation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/f26c5794-66af-4433-9d41-8ef94903defb.jpg/r200_250_2048_1294_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg