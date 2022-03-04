news, local-news,

Beloved Adelaide Crow Angela Foley will play her first game of footy since her heartbreaking knee injury sustained during the 2021 AFL Women's grand final. Round five's SANFL Women's teams were announced on Thursday night, and on Sturt's team list sat Foley at half back. The undefeated Sturt side will face Norwood at Coopers Stadium (Norwood Oval) on Saturday, March 5 at 3.10pm. It will be the first match Foley has played since landing awkwardly and rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during the third quarter of the 2021 AFLW grand final. The defender had taken on the role of acting captain for the big day, as usual captain Chelsea Randall had been ruled out due to concussion protocol. It was a heartbreaking moment of a devastating loss Adelaide suffered at the hands of Brisbane. But a successful operation and solid rehabilitation program has led to Foley's return to footy in 2022. Saturday will be her SANFLW debut, having played solely for the Crows since joining them in their inaugural year. She will receive her Baggy Blue Cap before the match and will be the 74th player to take the field for the Sturt women's side. Sturt captain Maya Rigter was thrilled to have her join the club. "We are excited to see Ange run out in Double Blue," Rigter said. "She's an inspiring leader who brings a wealth of knowledge to our playing group." Adelaide Crows head coach Matthew Clarke said Foley's rehabilitation had been "phenomenal" and "unbelievable". "She's probably been ready to play for a little while and it's kind of just been getting to a point where she's actually just thinking, 'It's time to play'. She's sick of waiting," he said. "Obviously it will be challenging when you've been out for that period of time, but for her, for our club, it's enormously exciting to see her back out there and charging around. "To be honest, her speed and her movement has never looked better, so she's ready to go." While she will not run out in the tri-colours this year after being placed on the inactive list due to her serious injury, Foley has still been involved with the club. She has trained with the team and has had a coaching role on game day. "She's got a role one game day with us on the bench - so she's been bench coach for the whole season other than last week," Clarke said. "She's highly involved and it's been an asset for our group clearly. "But the vast majority of that time has been focused on her rehab clearly, and it's probably only been the last five or six weeks she's been able to get involved in some footy drills, and now she's ready to play, which is exciting." The Norwood v Sturt matches are always special, as the Ellen Maple Medal is awarded to the most courageous and determined player on the field. It is in honour of former Sturt and Norwood player Ellen Maple, an exciting and fierce midfielder who tragically died in April 2018. She was the first player to kick a goal in the SANFLW and won a flag with the Redlegs in 2017. The medal will be presented by her parents Brett and Jane post-match, and her twin sister Tess, who has also played for both clubs, will suit up for the Norwood Development League side.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/757eb9f4-3513-49df-9dd0-513428ede7b8.jpg/r0_112_3133_1882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg