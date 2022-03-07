Inman into tennis grand final

news, local-news,

Inman Valley has advanced to the grand final of Great Southern tennis while Myponga-Sellicks survived for another week. Playing Goolwa in typical blustery Goolwa conditions, Inman Valley won the encounter by seven games. Unfortunately injury played a part in the match when Goolwa's Travis Roach succumbed to a groin injury early in the second set of the men's doubles after losing the first set. This resulted in a walkover win for Inman the doubles and also Roach's singles. Goolwa's women of Claire Pickering and Amy Jones played consistently to win their matches, but the pivotal match proved to be Inman player Dylan Wilson's 9-7 win over Paul Roberts in a tough, high class affair that, with the help of the games won with the walkovers, enabled Inman to secure the win. Goolwa will have to win it without the services of Roach, but in Roberts and Mike Howard they have two class players who can shoulder the load over the next two weeks. Myponga-Sellicks made short work of Port Elliot at Myponga, winning five rubbers to one. Myponga-Sellicks' men of Ben Schmidt, Craig McCallum and Jack Pacitti were too strong for their Port Elliot opponents, while the women of Amy Veron and Kellie Galbraith were triumphant in their singles matches. Port Elliot's women's doubles victory by Kathryn Witcombe and Julianne Lowrey ensured their team didn't get a 'donut' score line, but it's season over for Port Elliot. This week's preliminary final will be an intriguing affair between Goolwa and Myponga-Sellicks. Goolwa will feel confident it can win; it is on a court surface that will be more suitable to them than the slow courts Myponga-Sellicks uses so well to its advantage. Goolwa has the head to head advantage and since Christmas, its winning percentages for singles and doubles are, at a minimum, 20 per cent better than its opponent. Goolwa will know that, in previous matches against Myponga-Sellicks, it has not been at its strongest and this knowledge should hold the side in good stead. What Myponga-Sellicks has is the confidence it had individual success against Goolwa at varying times. Schmidt and Pacitti have both had strong wins against Mike Howard, and top woman Veron, who has beaten Amy Jones twice this season, will be passing on her tips to Galbraith to ensure singles success. But will it be enough? It's obvious to say but Myponga-Sellicks has to make an impact in the doubles to have a chance but it's going to be difficult. Anything can happen in finals but the stats over the season don't lie and Goolwa should win comfortably. What about the other divisions? There are other tennis premierships to be decided and in Division 2 Port Elliot advanced to the grand final by a mere two games over Goolwa White in a thriller. Goolwa White will take on Normanville who dealt with the danger team Myponga-Sellicks four rubbers to two. Goolwa has the better record and has been playing the better tennis in the last part of the season, but Normanville will take a lot of confidence out of last week's win. But Goolwa wants another shot at Port Elliot and this will drive the side to a close win come Saturday. The Doubles competition has been split into A and B grade finals competitions. In the A grade, Port Elliot Black booked its grand final berth, crushing its Port Elliot Red counterparts, while Mount Compass Red knocked out Port Elliot White. Mount Compass will take on Port Elliot Red and will be hoping for a miracle to upset the favourites. Pot Elliot Red may have some injury concerns that could level up the contest but it will be strong enough to make it an all Port Elliot grand final. Victor Harbor booked its B grade grand final spot by defeating Myponga-Sellicks, while Goolwa won its knockout final over Mount Compass White by the barest of margins, of one game. Goolwa will tackle Myponga-Sellicks with the head to head record at one-all but Goolwa had the most recent success. The stats lean towards Myponga-Sellicks proving too strong and it will win a close contest to get a second chance at Victor Harbor.

