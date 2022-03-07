Strong performances by Victor Harbor Yacht Club sailors

news, local-news,

While the Victor Harbor Yacht Club was sailing club championship races on February 26, some members were at the Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club. Three members took part in the Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club's Power Boat Handling course, run by Peter Briton Jones. Over the two days of the course, the participants had a lot of fun, even having an impromptu man overboard drill when one of the students jumped into the water for a bit of fun. Bodhi Porteous (15), Kai McCallum (17), and Alana Bracken all passed, qualifying for their Power Boat Handling Certificate. This means that the three are now full Australian Sailing Dinghy Instructors, except for Bodhi Porteous who will automatically qualify once he turns 16. Back at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club, the big cats had exactly the same results for both races. Brett Pearsons on the Arrow 'Sonic' was first, while Steve Adams and Layla Porteous (12) on their Stingray 'Cutting Edge' came second. Vice-Commodore Craig and Leanne Pearsons on their Stingray 'Pure N Cynical' followed closely in third. The results keep 'Sonic' and 'Cutting Edge' in first and second place respectively for the club championship series. Rob Martin and Colin Grundy on their Nacra 5.8 'Waitpinga' are still in third overall, despite coming behind Craig and Leanne Pearsons this time around. Division 2 had a chaotic start to race one, boats were getting in each others' way and there was a bit of friendly yelling going on. Trinity Woodley (19) on the Laser 'Lani' was over the start line when the horn sounded, but tacked around remarkably quickly and came back over barely losing any time. Paul Hawkins and Commodore Tony Gluyas on their Lasers '5 O'Clock Somewhere' and 'No More Mr Nice Guy' were neck and neck, with Paul Hawkins winning race one and Tony Gluyas getting second place. In race two, Paul Hawkins capsized coming down the last leg of the course. He recovered quickly, but it was just enough time to allow the commodore to get away from him, reversing their positions for race two. John Bracken on his Sabre 'Wild Flower' came third in race one for Division 2, and Charlie Coombs on the AC 'GIRT' came third in race two. Visitors are always welcome at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club. Come down and watch the sailing, someone is always around to talk to or guests can go out on the rescue boats to have a different experience. For more information, visit the club's website vhyc.com.au or contact the club on; 8552 4837.

