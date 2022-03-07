news, local-news,

Mount Compass winegrower and international award-winning spirit maker Joe Ienco is the Nationals SA's Candidate for Finniss at the 2022 state election. Joe said he was standing for the party because it stood for farming families and regional people, and it would take action on the issues that matter to the people of Finniss. Joe has owned and operated farming properties for over thirty years, while also working in the city or running his own small business for most of that time. He said young locals must be encouraged to stay in the regions and take on family farms or other appropriate work, by supplying adequate education and training options locally, rather than everything being in Adelaide. He also said he feels some local older people are being neglected and there needed to be more facilities for retirees in the electorate. "Another long neglected area of concern to me is mental health and suicide prevention - government must recognise there is a silent epidemic of mental health issues in regional areas and these must be addressed," he said. "I am sure the Nationals, with their regional health plan, will address this and other local health issues." Joe, who has several years of local government experience, said Finniss needed to be a marginal seat to attract major parties' attention. "Local people deserve to be treated as well as those in the city, with at least the same level of funding and services - here is a great chance for the Fleurieu people to have a strong voice on their side."

Joe Ienco runs for Nationals