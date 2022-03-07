Roads, infrastructure, transport are hot topics in Finniss

news, local-news,

Finniss is a regional electorate and we all want to get home safely on our roads. We have heard every candidate, every election talk about upgrading our roads and it remains a strong concern for many. The Victor Harbor Road, south of Mount Compass, is a notoriously dangerous road with frequent front and rear end collisions. The RAA published a 2021 assessment of this road after identifying it as the most concerning piece of transport infrastructure for the Fleurieu. As Member for Finniss I will take this report along with consultation with our local councils, Fleurieu Road Safety Group and community to the Minister for Transport and Infrastructure to sit down and advocate for commitment to the highest priority projects. Across all of Finniss there are roads that require attention, from zebra crossings to major upgrades. As an Independent, 2022 offers a real chance of holding the balance of power on a strong cross bench, which could result in some fantastic outcomes for Finniss, including commitment to these projects we have needed for so long. The government has spent a lot of money on infrastructure in Finniss but very little to none of it addresses the real pressing issues we have. Chief among these is the housing crisis. What good is a $43 million Causeway to people who can't buy or rent a home on the south coast? What good is a $662 million multi-purpose stadium in Adelaide to the 140 or so people in our region sleeping rough every night? The incumbent Liberal MP and his Labor opponent had the perfect opportunity to explain themselves at a housing and homelessness forum in Victor Harbor last week but never bothered to turn up. That's not surprising - the major parties have failed Australians on this issue. The infrastructure which is truly lacking in Finniss is low-cost housing, public housing and emergency accommodation. This needs to change. As a builder I'm prepared to put my money where my mouth is: I'll happily build affordable homes and public housing at cost, and work to make state and local government come to the party with funding and land. Road congestions and parking are a problem in Victor Harbor, especially at holiday time. We need better public transport - when I was a boy, I used to catch the train from Adelaide to Victor and go fishing. This country needs bullet trains, north/south and east/west. I would work to renew a faster train service to Victor Harbor with buses running from the station to service the Finniss area. I would reduce the registration on motorcycles and encourage their use to help with traffic and parking. The lack of consistent public transport across the Finniss electorate is the most urgent issue. People from towns such as Goolwa, who don't have a car or can't afford the rising cost of petrol, couldn't get to Victor Harbor for a COVID-19 test when needed - it is a public health issue. How will someone in Port Elliot get to the Early Voting Centre in Encounter Bay? The issue of fuel costs may worsen in the coming months, exacerbating lack of access to services, and contribute to isolation from social and community connections. I will immediately seek state government funding to support the establishment of local bus services; Goolwa to Encounter Bay and Clayton Bay-Milang to Strathalbyn. The other aspect of transport that needs to be addressed is a rapid transition to electric vehicles, including cars, trucks and farm equipment - government subsidies, rebates and low or no interest loans will support SA to fast track the uptake of electric vehicles. Electric vehicle charging stations are an essential aspect of EV infrastructure and should be rolled out as soon as possible. As the past president of the South Australian Dairy Farmers Association, I am critically aware of how important road networks are to our regions for ease of living, safety and economic growth. A re-elected Marshall Liberal Government will invest in country roads to improve safety and reduce travel times. We understand that road infrastructure for the Fleurieu region unlocks tourism and business opportunities now and into the future. In our first term of government, we have invested five times the amount Labor did in its last term towards regional roads including significant upgrades on the Fleurieu Peninsula. As the local MP I have ensured our electorate has benefited from overdue investment. Daily travel is already safer for road users with extended slipways, added duplication, improved intersections and significant repairs to roads. I am proud to have delivered the long talked about roundabout at the Crozier Road/Torrens Road intersection. This has made a significant impact to traffic flow through Victor Harbor's town centre. We are committed to spending more on regional roads and infrastructure to ensure a strong future for South Australians. Road conditions affect us all no matter where you live, but in particular in the electorate of Finniss which is fast becoming one of the major tourist destinations in the Fleurieu area, namely Victor Harbor, Goolwa, Port Elliot and so on. In recent years observing the traffic on Victor Harbor Road, I have seen the increase in traffic grow by threefold and the increasing number of accidents with serious injury or death escalate similarly. It is now time to push for dual lane roads right through to Victor Harbor, similar to the upgrades done in the Northern Districts like the Barossa Valley. As to both issues, they haven't kept up with the increase demand and growth of the area. There needs to be better planning for future development of affordable housing and suitable infrastructure and adequate public commuter transport, such as buses and train routes to the city. The Victor Harbor Road is a significant issue to our community, having been voted the seventh riskiest road and the Hindmarsh Tiers Intersection the third riskiest intersection in the state. More needs to be done to ensure the safety of motorists along this road. Access to affordable, regular, and reliable transport is a significant issue of concern for our community. With a lot of essential services unavailable locally, these are often inaccessible to many in Finniss simply because they can't get to them. An elected Malinauskas Labor Government will completely rebuild and upgrade the Victor Harbor Ambulance Station to make room for the additional 24/7 12-paramedic crew. We also have a comprehensive plan to invest in the future of health in our state. This includes 300 more nurses, 100 more doctors, 300 new beds, a bigger new Women's and Children's Hospital, and better mental health services which will alleviate pressure on our state's healthcare system and reduce ramping. If elected as the Member for Finniss, these issues are ones that I will advocate strongly to improve for the benefit of our community.

