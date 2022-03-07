Valerie's story of Charles Dickens in focus at Probus

community,

For Victor Harbor literature identity Valerie Lillington, hard times have meant a lot in her life - but not in the way you may think. It was revealed in her enthralling and entertaining talk on the hard times of a famous author at this month's meeting of the Port Elliot and Middleton Probus Club. As a retired English and drama teacher in the United Kingdom and Australia, her story is of her lifelong study; not of his book Hard Times, but of Charles Dickens the man. Her fascination with Dickens was intense in discovering the difficult times of his early family life in poverty, his many hard jobs and later, becoming a journalist. From his extraordinary mimicry and addiction to theatre, he became an actor. He travelled the world widely, performing in reading his books and acting before huge cult-like audiences in the United States. He died at 58 years and is buried in Westminster Abbey. The next meeting of the Port Elliot and Middleton Probus Club is the AGM on Monday, March 28 at 10am. All meetings are on the fourth Monday of the month at 10am at Middleton Pioneer Community Hall, 1 Walker Place, Middleton. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 0430 011 457.

