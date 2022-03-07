Latest reports from Great Southern greens: from Mar 7, 2022

news, local-news,

Open Gender semi-finals were played last Saturday in moderate conditions. In division one, Willunga was able to win a close encounter against McLaren Vale by two shots. It came down to the last end of the day and the second to last bowl to give Willunga the edge to win and move into the grand final. In the other division one semi, Goolwa was to strong for Strathalbyn, winning by 23 shots, and will now play McLaren Vale in a preliminary final at Yankalilla this Saturday. Division two top team Clarendon defeated Willunga 59 to 45, while Victor Harbor Blue defeated Goolwa 61 to 54. The preliminary final Willunga v Victor Harbor Blue will be played at Langhorne Creek. Division three, Goolwa defeated McLaren Vale Gold 73 to 48, and Encounter Bay defeated Aldinga Bay 68 to 43. The Bays will now play McLaren Vale gold in the preliminary final at Yankalilla. Division four, Goolwa defeated Clarendon 60 to 49, while Victor Harbor defeated Encounter Bay 63 to 54. Preliminary final will be played at Langhorne Creek between Clarendon and Victor Harbor. Division five, Encounter Bay defeated Goolwa 62 to 50, Clarendon defeated Victor Harbor 79 to 39. Preliminary final between Goolwa and Clarendon will be played at Strathalbyn. Division six, Goolwa Black defeated Encounter Bay 50 to 23, Milang Blue defeated Aldinga Bay Blue 46 to 26. Preliminary final to be played at Strathalbyn between Encounter Bay and Milang Blue. Women's Pennant grand finals will be played this Thursday at Willunga Bowling Club. The finalists are: division one - Goolwa black v McLaren Vale; division two - Encounter Bay v Milang; division three - Strathalbyn Red v Clarendon. The women's and men's pairs round in the Club Champion of Champions was played last Sunday at McLaren Vale. The format of playing 2x2x2x2 tested players in breezy conditions. Grand final will be played at Victor Harbor on Sunday, March 27. Women's and Men's knockout round results: Women's Round One: Strathalbyn defeated Yankalilla, Encounter Bay defeated Victor Harbor, Clarendon defeated McLaren Vale, Goolwa defeated Myponga, Willunga defeated Milang. Women's Round Two: Strathalbyn defeated Langhorne Creek, Encounter Bay defeated Aldinga Bay, Goolwa defeated Clarendon, Willunga defeated Port Elliot. Women's Semi-finals Strathalbyn defeated Encounter Bay, Willunga defeated Goolwa. Men's Round One: Goolwa defeated Strathalbyn, Port Elliot defeated Victor Harbor, Milang defeated Yankalilla, Encounter Bay defeated Myponga, Clarendon defeated Langhorne Creek. Men's Round Two: Goolwa defeated Willunga, Port Elliot defeated Aldinga Bay, Encounter Bay defeated Milang, McLaren Vale defeated Clarendon. Semi-Final: Goolwa defeated Port Elliot, McLaren Vale defeated Encounter Bay. This Sunday, March 13, the clubs Mixed Pairs will be played at Myponga. South Coast Realty 1000 Division 1 winners - Hook, Line and Sinker, second - The 3 Bee's, third - The Thunderbolts. Division 2 winners - Brothers in Arms, second - All the Gear and No Idea, third - 3 Jacks. Men's Monthly Pairs - the winners were Doug Pudney and Peter Bevan. Second - Wally Humphrys and Merv Fisher. Third - Paul Sparre and Greg Davis. Night Owls results in division one, Night on the Green defeated Unbiased Legends, EB were too good for Top Dogs, Merv's Angels defeated Window Wizards, and Scotch on the Rocks also had a win. In division two, the winners were Good Guys, Owlpacas and Hi Five. Division three winners were Red Club Boyz, Bowling Stones, Jasmine Drivers and Great Bowls of Fire were the Rink of the week. Thursday's Bay 3s' best were David and Vicky Roberts with Veronica Whibley, and second were Peter Pibworth and Deane Lindner. Saturday's Social winners were Danny Wreford and Bruce Williams. Runners-up - Jan Bakker, Beth Mudge and David Bell. Third - Randall Rabone, Keith Robinson and David Furner. At Night Owls this week, teams had their last chance for points to climb the premiership ladder. The night consisted of two games of seven ends with the scores added together. 'Bowls R Us' made the most of the format to win the night with a combined score of 31+19, just ahead of 'Misfits' on 30+12. The top of the table hopefuls 'McCracken Snoozers' and 'B B' had their hopes dashed while premiership favourites 'The Power' fell over the line to win their two games by one shot. In Thursday Ladies pennant, Victor played McLaren Vale in the division one preliminary final. Unfortunately, Victor suffered a four-shot loss in a very close contest. Shirley Koch's rink had a win but couldn't quite cover the losses in the other two rinks. At Super Triples this week, Leith Davies, Dean Clohessy and Peter Manuel were declared the winners of the day, closely followed by Peter Faull, Ian McLeod and Kym McRostie. Third place went to the Encounter Bay trio of Jan Bakker, Barry Niven and Leo Staak, and WOL were the Myponga trio of John Savage, Dennis Sheldon and Peter Corby. Two weeks remain in this competition. Saturday Pennant finals commenced with Victor having three teams in the running. Division two Blue played Goolwa and recorded a seven-shot win due to a 16 shot win to Lyn Thatcher's rink. In the battle of the Hallions, Bernie squeezed in by two shots. Division four was against Encounter Bay and had a nine-shot win with both the rinks of Craig Jacobs and Perry Phillips coming up with good wins. Division five met Clarendon and was disappointed to go down in all three rinks, with only Ray Watson getting close. Two teams move on to the preliminary final this week. The Presentation Dinner will be held on Friday, March 25 and the AGM of the club will be held on Wednesday, April 20 at 9.30am in the clubrooms. No report supplied.

