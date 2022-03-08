Simon's 6/31 dismantles Shoes in first cricket final

news, local-news,

Minor premiers Willunga is the first team through to the Great Southern Cricket Association's A grade grand final after a seven-wicket victory over Noarlunga. Noarlunga won the toss and elected to bat, however no batsmen could really get going and were bowled out for 123 in the 59th over. Simon Roberts was more than a handful for the Shoes and claimed the last six Noarlunga batsmen and ended with figures of 6/31 - clearly the best with the ball. Willunga negotiated the remaining 11 overs to be 0/18 overnight. Willunga batter Rhys Allard took control on the second day with a match-high 70 not out, punishing the Noarlunga attack. Willunga passed the total just after tea and advanced through to next weekend's grand final. In the knockout final, Goolwa comprehensively beat Encounter Bay by seven wickets on day one of their clash. Encounter Bay won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first, however the Pie oven was turned up to max as they bowled the Eagles out for 51. Crees (3/18) and Jones (3/15) were relentless in pressure and the Bays' batters had no answers. With 24 overs left in the day's play, Goolwa was looking to get the runs that day, and in the end they did so, with two overs to spare and only losing three wickets in the process. In the B grade, Mount Compass won a close contest against Noarluga by 22 runs. Mount Compass batted first and was in early trouble before number seven Murfitt entered and turned the match for the home side. Murfitt, 80 not out, was the last man left standing as the Bulls were bowled out in the final over for 186. In reply Noarlunga fought hard but fell just short, being bowled out for 164 in the 58th over. In the other match, Yankalilla made light work of Willunga, winning by a comprehensive 124 runs. Yankalilla posted an impressive 8/228 off its 60 overs thanks to Whittlesea's 90 at the top of the order for the Tigers. In reply, the Demons knew they had to play their shots and in the end that was their downfall, as they were bowled out for 104 in the 43rd over. Noarlunga hosts Goolwa in the preliminary final this weekend at Port Elliot. Goolwa will be full of confidence but knows Noarlunga are another step up and this will, no doubt, be a hard and fierce contest. Noarlunga will be hopeful for the return of Bullard, who with Inwood, Burgess and the Scarff brothers make a formidable line up, however Goolwa's bowling attack is just as strong, lead superbly by Crees. This will be a great test of nerve and will have plenty of ebbs and flows as pressure builds and momentum shifts throughout the match.

