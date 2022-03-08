Port Elliot surf life savers compete at title, classic

news, local-news,

Last weekend, two Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Club crews contested the 2022 Surf Life-Saving SA Masters state titles at Moana. The crews were met with flat conditions and gained contrasting results. The Good Ole Boys crew of Alan Reynolds, Bryce Walker, Michael Lippett, Mark Williams and sweep Steve Tummel rowed well in the 240 years men's division. After some close racing, the crew went on to finish second overall, taking home a silver medal. The Good Things crew of Kayla Koop, Leanne Farr, Tara Irvin, and sweep Troy Irvin contested the 160 years women's division. Due to COVID-19, the crew had to replace a rower just before the event, with Henley SLSC's Rebecca Codd to form a composite crew. The crew battled on, however had to withdraw from the competition due to the unexpected injury of another crew member. The Good Things are looking forward to being at full strength for the SLSSA Short Course state titles to be held at Glenelg next weekend. Recently, four Port Elliot crews represented the club at the Brighton Classic. Once again, crews were greeted with warm and flat conditions. The Good Things competed in two divisions and, due to an injury, did so with two different fill ins. The crew of Leanne Farr, Tara Irvin, Kayla Koop and sweep Troy Irvin joined forces with Beck Cod from Henley SLSC to form a composite crew in the masters' women's division and finished in fifth place. It also contested the reserve women's division with Port Elliot under 19 rower Abby Nottage, and the crew rowed strongly to finish fifth after its round robin races. The Port Elliot Snake Bites enjoyed their first carnival and revelled in the experience. The crew of Sabrina Richards, Piper Hudson, Anara Watson, Samarah Hand and sweep Steve Tummel improved greatly with each race and went on to finish in a solid second place. The Good Ole Boys continued to battle on against much younger competitors in the masters' men's division and, after some close racing, narrowly missed out on a top three place. All crews are in preparation leading up to the Surf Life Saving State Championships to be held in April at Moana Beach.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/fefda98e-655e-4b9f-a5c4-2e26071a6e51.jpeg/r0_63_2434_1438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Port Elliot surf life savers compete at title, classic