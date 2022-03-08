Kenny remembered in his happy place

community,

Happy FM has paid tribute to its former station manager Ken Burgess by naming its Victor Central Shopping Centre station after him. Volunteers, presenters and supporters, including the Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie and the City of Victor Harbor mayor Moira Jenkins, attended the naming ceremony for the Great Southern Community radio Studio on Wednesday, March 2. The studio will now be officially known as the Ken Burgess Studio in honour of the enigma known as the Happy Man, who sadly passed away in January 2021. The ceremony took place on what would have been Ken's 78th birthday, and his son Tim Burgess had the honour of unveiling the sign which featured the new name and a photo of Ken. Great Southern Community Radio board chair Tony Eden spoke fondly of Ken and detailed the enormous effort he had put into the station, which has resulted in the success it enjoys today. "Kenny was loved by all who knew him and he, as station manager of 90.1 Happy FM, had initiated this studio in his endeavour to promote the continuing success of our community radio station," he said. He spoke of the history of 90.1 Happy FM and how it had grown from humble beginnings since it was established in 1994. Tony said due to the hard work from the team of dedicated volunteers, the station had expanded considerably and it now had three studios including the recently named Bruce Goddard Studio, situated in the Goolwa shopping centre. 90.1 Happy FM is predominantly manned by volunteers and sponsorships, and fundraisers are vital to its success and continuation. A movie evening will be held on Thursday, March 24 at Victa Cinema, and part proceeds from the movie The Duke will go towards maintaining the community radio station. For more information, visit www.radio901.com.au or call on 8552 7999.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/49491924-d35b-4867-9d15-95fa04eaf1ef.jpg/r0_401_4032_2679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg