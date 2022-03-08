Yankalilla CEO heads to other side of Fleurieu

news, local-news,

The District Council of Yankalilla's chief executive officer Nigel Morris will head to the opposite side of the Fleurieu Peninsula to lead Alexandrina Council. Mr Morris started at the District Council of Yankalilla in December 2015, but will now be filling Glenn Rappensberg's shoes at Alexandrina. Mr Rappensberg announced in September last year that he would not seek to continue his tenure at the end of his term, which is in May this year, due to family reasons. Alexandrina Council mayor Keith Parkes said the council had since been searching for a new chief executive officer, and was pleased to endorse Mr Morris' appointment to the position at the February 28 council meeting. "Nigel is very accustomed to working within the Fleurieu Peninsula and Alexandrina Council regions, having served six and half years as the CEO of our neighbouring council," he said. "I was impressed with Nigel's strong sense of community and desire to be part of community activities. "Alexandrina is experiencing exciting economic growth and we look forward to his leadership to achieve our A2040 priorities through the delivery of major projects already underway in Alexandrina." He thanked Mr Rappensberg for his near-five year stint with the council. "In this time, (he) has achieved great outcomes for the organisation and a tangible vision for a Liveable, Green and Connection Alexandrina community," Mr Parkes said. General manager of resources Elizabeth Williams will be the council's acting CEO until Mr Morris shifts across on Monday, May 2. District Council of Yankalilla mayor Simon Rothwell thanked Mr Morris for his efforts and said he would be missed. "On behalf of the council and residents of Yankalilla, I would like to thank Nigel for his commitment, dedication and professionalism which has taken our community forward in many ways," he said. "Under Nigel's leadership over the past six plus years, council has excelled in areas such as financial, asset management and operational governance and we intend to build on this through his successor. "With council entering the construction phase with many of our exciting major projects, it is reassuring to have Nigel remaining on the Fleurieu at Alexandrina Council, with which we have a great ongoing working relationship, should clarification or assistance on the projects be required." The council will meet on March 15 to determine the process of the selection of a new chief executive officer and interim arrangements after Mr Morris leaves at the end of April.

