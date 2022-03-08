Early voting sites open on Fleurieu

community,

Early voting centres opened on the Fleurieu Peninsula on Monday, March 7. Aldinga Beach, Goolwa, and Victor Harbor have centres available, and all three have wheelchair assisted access. The Aldinga Beach centre is at Aldinga Central Shopping Centre on Aldinga Beach Road. The Goolwa centre is on the lower level at Signal Point, formerly Signal Point Gallery, on Cutting Road. The Victor Harbor centre is at the Salvation Army Church on Bartel Boulevard. Opening hours for the centres are: - Thursday, March 10, 9am-8pm - Friday, March 11, 9am-6pm - Saturday, March 12, 9am-5pm - Monday, March 14 - Closed (public holiday) - Tuesday, March 15, 9am-6pm - Wednesday, March 16, 9am-6pm - Thursday, March 17, 9am-8pm - Friday, March 18, 9am-6pm Those attending the Victor Harbor early voting centre this weekend should note that the Sid James Victor Harbor Triathlon is also on, resulting in road closures and less car parking available in the area. For more information about early voting, visit www.ecsa.sa.gov.au/voting/early-voting

