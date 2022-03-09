International Women's Day on the Fleurieu 2022 | PHOTOS

community,

The theme of International Women's Day this year was Break the Bias, and an event at Strathalbyn highlighted three women who have been doing just that. The Suffragette Group's Chelsey Potter, Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie, and Ambleside Distillers' Trudy Dickson were the guest speakers at the dinner held at Strathalbyn Football Club on Tuesday, March 8. The trio spoke of their experience in their chosen fields, and how being a woman has had an impact on their journeys. Alexandrina Council elected member and event organiser Bronwyn Lewis opened and emceed the night, and Mount Barker District Council elected member Samantha Jones gave an Acknowledgement of Country. Ms Dickson spoke first, and highlighted how working in the alcohol industry could be tricky as it was male-dominated. She said that was changing though, and she was part of a strong movement to bring equity to the industry. Ms Potter spoke next, and went through her experience as a former Liberal staffer - a journey she started at age 16. "The unconscious bias that I felt from a young age was very, very real," she said. She alleges she was sexually assaulted by a male colleague in 2015, "I realised I didn't want to confide in my colleagues; there'd been a whole culture of series of events where I thought, 'I can't tell them this, God knows what they'll say about me' - so I stayed silent," she said. She went public about what had been done to her in a story published in 2019. "I thought that if I told my story publicly, if there was one other person, other woman who felt less alone or started a conversation or someone who reflected on their actions, that would be worth it," she said. "So I told my story, and little did I know after I told my story, Rachelle Miller, who was a federal staffer with Alan Tudge's office, came forward with her story, and of course after that, Brittany Higgins came forward with her shocking allegations of rape inside Parliament House." Ms Potter spoke about the impact of going public and working in politics, and what needs to change when women do both of these things. "In the two years since I spoke out, thousands of women have come forward with their stories that's culminated in the Jenkins Review, which has looked into parliamentary workplaces," she said. Nowadays she is helping more women get involved in running for politics and make a difference. "If we don't do something quickly, it'll be 2050 before we reach gender parity in our state parliament, which is simply not good enough," she said. Ms Sharkie was the final speaker and she told a story about how, at age 35, she went for a part-time job in 2008 as an adviser for a state MP. He told her, "I'm not sure if I'm looking for someone young or someone like you, at the end of their career", which made her heart sink. Eight years later, after she was elected in 2016, a friend took her out to lunch and that MP was sitting across the room. "I smiled and I waved, and finally I felt good," she said. She said the country needed greater equity and gender representation now more than ever. "Knowing the bias exists just isn't enough, we need tangible action to level the playing field," she said. "The past 12 months have been some of the most challenging in recent memory for gender equality and women's rights in the Australian parliament. "I'd like to pay tribute to these incredible, strong women (Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins, Chelsey Potter) who have stood up and shown such bravery and they have created meaningful change."

