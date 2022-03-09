Discover what's on across the Fleurieu: from Mar 12, 2022

news, local-news,

Iconic performers Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde in Victor Harbor Sat, Mar 12. Victor Harbor Convention Centre, 7pm. Australian rock legends Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde will play some of their well-known tunes from the many bands and shows they were on. Buy tickets at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/867940 Victor Triathlon Sid James Victor Harbor Triathlon Carnival Sat, Mar 12 and Sun, Mar 13. Encounter Lakes and surrounds, Victor Harbor. A range of events on the Saturday afternoon while Sunday will see the various triathlons take place. Saturday will host the inaugural 1km Swim, and the 5km Bolt (Elite Running Race), with the fastest runners in the state and country competing. The Saturday will also host the popular Salvation Army Kids Triathlon and 5km fun run. Comedy musical 'A Night at the Wopera' Sat, Mar 12. Centenary Hall, Goolwa, 8pm. Comedy legend George Kapiniaris teams up with Gabriel Rossi for a musical stand-up comedy spectacular. Buy tickets at www.trybooking.com/eventlist/alexandrina. Aussie rock Red Hot Summer Tour Sun, Mar 13. Muwerang-Kent Reserve, Victor Harbor, 1pm-9.30pm. Catch Australian artists Hunters and Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi, and Boom Crash Opera on Victor Harbor's foreshore. Jazz tunes Piano Jazz at Newland Sun, Mar 13. Newland Uniting Church, Victor Harbor, 2pm. Piano Jazz with the Keith Conlon/Kerin Bailey Jazz Piano Trio. Tickets via TryBooking. Fun for kids 'The Goolwa Caravan' Sun, Mar 13. Goolwa RSL Garden of Honour, 10.30am-1.30pm. All manner of performers, comedians, and characters delight audiences of all ages. Support ambos Community chalking event Sun, Mar 13. Kleinigs Hill Lookout, Hindmarsh Road, McCracken, 10am-4pm. Chalking of private cars in support of SA ambulance officers. English course For those with English as a second language Mon, Mar 14 (and every Monday except public holidays). Encounter Centre, Victor Harbor, 10am-12pm. Learn to speak, read and write English with more confidence. Meet new people from different cultures. Take part in fun, informal conversation sessions. One to one support provided. Cost $4. Adult learning Improve literacy and numeracy Mon, Mar 14 (and every Monday except public holidays). Encounter Centre, Victor Harbor, 1pm-3pm. Improve your reading, writing or basic maths skills and more in a fun, and supportive community setting with friendly tutors to assist. Cost $4 with one to one support or small groups.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/102c7c79-c526-408b-abcb-34b206e985d8.jpg/r1003_1348_4858_3526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg