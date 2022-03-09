news, local-news,

The Sid James Victor Harbor Triathlon and Red Hot Summer Tour events in Victor Harbor this weekend will result in temporary road closures around Bartel Boulevard and Muwerang-Kent Reserve. Bartel Boulevard will be closed from Malen Avenue to Franklin Parade from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday for the triathlon carnival. On Sunday, Kent Drive from Harbourview Terrace to Bay Road is closed from 7am to 11pm for the concert. There are also multiple road closures on and around Bartel Boulevard from 6.30am to 2pm for the triathlon carnival - these are: For concert-goers, free car parking is available at Victor Harbor Oval, and from 11am a gold-coin shuttle bus service will run from the oval to Muwerang-Kent Reserve. The boat ramp is not impacted by either event.

Events' impact on Victor Harbor roads, Muwerang-Kent reserve