Council decides on best option for Goolwa Wharf Precinct

Goolwa's wharf will be replaced and Signal Point will have works undertaken, but where the PS Oscar W sits on the wharf is yet to be decided. At a special council meeting on Monday, March 7, Alexandrina Council's elected members discussed which of the various options they had been presented with would be best to approve. After one-and-a-half hours of debate, a decision was made: with more votes for than against, 'Option B', which includes 'Sub-option B1', was the winner. Those in favour of this option were councillors Michael Farrier, Rex Keily, John Carter, Craig Maidment, James Stewart, Melissa Rebbeck, Bill Coomans, and Margaret Gardner. Those against the option were councillors Michael Scott, Bronwyn Lewis, and Karyn Bradford. Now that Option B and Sub-option B1 has been given the green light, the reconstruction of the wharf and Signal Point's new roof and air condition installation can begin once tenders have been sought and approved. Much of the debate, which got heated at times, surrounded the cost and the heritage of the area. The approved options will cost $15.46 million in total - $7.96 million more than originally budgeted for. The council has already received $5.97 million of external funding for the project, but extra works included in the decision hinge on whether the council can access more state and federal government dollars. Off the back of community feedback, Jaralde Park will be kept as an open space for markets, car parks adjacent Hectors on the Wharf will be formalised, and a "new building at the southern end of the wharf with further information on this" will be put to council in the future. "Council is keen to better understand the details pertaining to a new building at the south end of the wharf for the Friends of the Oscar W or business offering," a council statement said. "Further work to progress this will include discussions with stakeholders, constraints and opportunities with the proposed building. "This next phase will also include engagement with wharf shed stakeholders to further discuss the future use of the wharf shed and their location within the shed." The design is now being finalised. Councillor Rebbeck said making this choice would benefit the region far into the future. "I think we have carefully considered and thought about all the options and made some compromises for our community and for each other," she said. "For an additional $600,000 in rates, we gain $120 million in economic value to the region, so we need to think about that - we need to spend money to increase the economic viability of the region. "We will get 50 more jobs, bringing more people into the region, improving our economy and our ability to pay rates." The council statement reinforced this, saying it would work with stakeholders to refine the final design and ensure "operations and requirements are understood". "The transformation of the precinct will turn it into a vibrant place of cultural and environmental significance; activated with events, arts and places that provide a launch pad for entrepreneurs to invest in the precinct, and one which encourages locals and tourists to stay and explore the region further," it stated. Councillor Michael Scott, who voted against the decision, believed only the "necessary works" - that is, the wharf reconstruction and the Signal Point upgrade - should go ahead. "That option encompasses the general needs of upgrading the wharf, which we hope we can get onto as quickly as possible," he said. But he didn't see the point of undertaking the extra works, and felt they were "extravagant and unnecessary". A group of ratepayers who attended the meeting were unhappy with the decision. Some are worried about retaining the heritage of the precinct, including the wharf shed and facilities for the PS Oscar W. Julie Jordan, who runs the Save Goolwa's Heritage Facebook group, said the decision gave her a "heavy heart". "The devil will be in the detail of how this impacts on our wharf, Wharf Shed, and most importantly, the Oscar W - and of course how this impacts future rates," she said. "Unfortunately, we continue to experience a world-wide ideology of the commercialisation of our heritage and natural environments. "Against the odds we will continue to advocate for our heritage to be valued and preserved for its own sake." For more details about the project, visit www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/goolwawharf

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/719ae836-cfb3-4182-99eb-0ce16f6fdddd.jpg/r0_211_3889_2408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg