Aged care workers call for better conditions as sector nears breaking point

Aged cared workers across Australia are crying out for support, and unfortunately their screams seem to be falling on deaf ears. It has been a year since the royal commission's damning final report called for sweeping reforms, and sadly many still believe there is plenty of work ahead to solve the key structural issues identified. The federal seat of Mayo is South Australia's oldest electorate by median age, and with many Fleurieu residents having to rely on aged care for support, it is crucial to have adequate resources in place. Vicki Hutchinson and Michelle Hartwell, both Fleurieu-based aged care workers, believe the aged care crisis is at breaking point, with staff feeling they are unable to provide sufficient care to residents. Many working in the sector believe more funding needs to go towards paying aged care staff more, as well as putting more resources into recruitment and retention of staff. "I didn't get into aged care so I can make money, I'd probably earn more working at a supermarket. I do it because I care," Michelle said. "Initially, we were meant to pretend that there were enough staff - I think a number of people have stopped doing that now, and families are realising that it's an absolute crisis. "Some places have families coming in to help. They shouldn't have to be doing that, but there is not enough staff to help feed residents." With families paying a "fortune" for aged care, Vicki believes that people aren't receiving the standard of care that is deserving of the money they forking out. "Residents aren't stupid - sometimes we can't take them to the toilet every hour, which is a basic human right," Vicki said. "The residents get upset because they can't get their needs met, and the staff get upset because they can't do what they need to do." She explained that staffing shortages have pushed care workers to sometimes to work triple shifts, which has resulted in many experiencing exhaustion. "I have worked in nearly every aged-care place through the agency in the Fleurieu, and they are all the same and they are all struggling with the same issues," Vicki said. "The administration staff who do the rosters spend their whole shift ringing every agency, people who are off-duty, and even people who are on-duty, to see if they can go home and then come back. Vicki and Michelle believe the current wages have resulted in a number of care workers leaving the profession, and have called on the Federal Government to help improve working conditions. "During the height of the pandemic, we weren't allowed to work more than one facility. At my particular facility we lost more then 10 staff," Michelle said. "Most of us work at more than one facility because we can't work more than seven hours without it being overtime. We are forced to work that extra shift because the pay is so low." Undermanned and underfunded, Vicki and Michelle are calling for more transparency in regards to where funding is being directed, as the current system is seemingly failing countless families. High levels of stress has consumed care workers over the past two years, and with many feeling horrible at thought of taking leave, the sector is at breaking point. The Federal Government said it is responding to the royal commission's 148 recommendations over the course of a five-year plan. Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care Services Richard Colbeck said more than $18.3 billion will fund change across home care, residential care, quality and safety, workforce and governance. "When our government called the royal commission into aged care, we knew it would be difficult but we were committed to making change," Mr Colbeck said. "In response, we are investing $18.3 billion into aged care reform that will put senior Australians first, improving quality, safety and choice in aged care. "The implementation of those reforms are already having a positive impact, such as the expansion of the home care program." Mr Colbeck said the Federal Government will continue to make sure high-quality aged care is accessible for countless Australians. "The government's goal is for all Australians to feel confident about accessing high quality and safe aged care, where and when they need it," he said. "We continue to work with residents, aged care providers and all levels of government to ensure these reforms continue to improve how we care for senior Australians."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/b431aca1-1af7-4155-9807-ae44ef28ccdc.jpg/r0_7_4032_2285_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg