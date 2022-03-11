Historical gap of Granite Island train filled by old operators family

news, local-news,

History buffs across the Fleurieu Peninsula will now be able to learn more about the Granite Island train, with grandchildren of the former operator filling in a timeline gap. Before the iconic and tourism friendly Granite Island Horse Drawn Tram was introduced in 1986, the mode of transport was a 1955 petrol powered Ferguson 4-cylinder tractor, which operated from 1956 to 1966. Michael Chenoweth, the grandson of former operators Keith and Kathleen Roney, presented a well-designed story board to the Southern Fleurieu Historical Museum on Thursday. The desire to fill the decade-long timeline gap came after Mr Chenoweth visited the museum in 2019, where he soon noticed that the history of his grandpa's was not a part of the train's historical display. Eager to provide the missing history, members of the family worked together to gather and recall information that was relevant to the time period. Mr Chenoweth explained that before presenting the museum with the story board full of historical information, there was only a "couple of lines" on the the Granite Island train from 1956 to 1966. He said there were a number of wonderful childhood memories associated with his grandpa's train, which is a big part of Victor Harbor's history. "As grandpa drove the train, we would collect the fares, interact with the travellers and push the button when people tried to avoid paying fares by jumping off and on. We had a lot of fun," Mr Chenoweth said. Extensive storm damage in 1955 saw this service ceased due to essential repairs to the causeway having to be carried out. The issue of repair to strengthen the causeway further for the continuation of the horse drawn tram was not resolved, as the extra costing became a key issue. Prior to 1956, Mr Roney had been an active member of the Victor Harbor Corporation, having established a reputation for integrity by his attention to due process and knowledge of council policies and regulations. Council awarded the tender for an interim train service to him in 1956 for the sum of £2 pounds a week to run a tractor powered train that towed rubber-tyred passenger carriages. "The tractor was modified to look like a train engine and the carriages were built by a local craftsman by the name of K.G. Munchenberg in Victor Harbor," Mr Chenoweth said. "The service ran for nine months of the year and was in storage for any required maintenance for the rest of the time. The train began service in late 1956, just before Christmas, and by the end of the summer in 1957 it quickly became a hit with the locals and tourists alike. "The cost of a ride was about a shilling, which is about 12 cents in the modern currency," Mr Chenoweth said. Mr Roney's 10-year lease expired in 1966. He applied for the renewal of the lease but was unsuccessful and the tender was won by another party. "This was initially very upsetting for grandpa, who had built the train from scratch and had developed it into a thriving business," Mr Chenoweth said. However, his community spirit won the day, and Mr Roney and wife, Kathleen, then went on to run the kiosk at Horseshoe Bay.. After a short period of time, the new owner of the train had it re-painted and then replaced the tractor with a Land Rover until the train ended service in 1986, when the horse drawn trams were reinstated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/efaccd3e-dee9-4e3a-b3bd-f2f008f986de.jpg/r170_424_3700_2418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg