Second Valley Forest to become improved tourism prospect after funding

Second Valley Forest will soon become a improved tourism prospect, with three forests to benefit from $1.5 million of State Government funding. The investment comes after visitor numbers at ForestrySA sites in 2020-21 increased by a massive 221 per cent, with an estimated 467,871 people visiting forest reserves across South Australia. Funding from the State Government's new $25 million Opening our Great Outdoors Fund will revitalise four sites at Mount Crawford Forest, Kuitpo Forest and Second Valley Forest. Ingalalla Falls, at Second Valley Forest, will have $250,000 invested for new hike and bike ride trails, signage and barriers at the base of the falls to prevent dangerous climbing. A total of $400,000 will go towards further improving infrastructure at Chookarloo picnic area, Kuitpo Forest, including new toilets, shelters, picnic tables and fire pits, signage and new camp sites. Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said visitor numbers at ForestrySA sites have more than doubled. "Our campgrounds and forests are more popular than ever, with visitor numbers booming across the state and that's why we're building a stronger future for South Australians with investment in nature-based experiences," Mr Basham said. "Our funding continues to provide a significant economic boost to our regions and support local jobs as we continue our strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic." Although Second Valley Forest is a major tourist attraction in the Fleurieu, Mr Basham explained that the new upgrades will take the region to another level. "Mount Crawford, Kuitpo and Second Valley forests are already popular and the new upgrades we are delivering will further transform these sites into must-visit destinations," he said. "Chookarloo picnic area is next to the popular campground, as well as the proposed TreeClimb at Kuitpo Forest." Funding for the aforementioned projects comes from existing department resources which were previously allocated.

