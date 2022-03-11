Excitement fills the air as water hits the ground at $22 million holiday park

news, local-news,

Excitement filled the air as water hit the ground at Discovery Parks - Goolwa, with stage one of the $22 million investment being unveiled on Friday morning. Described as a holiday haven for families, the development will aim boost day trips to the Fleurieu, providing visitors with high-quality accommodation and a number of fantastic outdoor features. The unveiling of stage one of the project allowed for curious attendees to view the splash park, swimming pool, outdoor cinema, coastal nature playground and new modern cabins. There are also 110 new powered sites for caravans and campers, including some patio sites with exclusive-use fire pits and barbecues, and an alfresco camp kitchen. Purchased by G'day Group in late 2020, the major investment into the park has been supported by the South Australian Tourism Commission, with a $500,000 grant from its Tourism Industry Development Fund. The Goolwa development is part of the G'day Group's $40 million vision to boost day trips to the Fleurieu, with a range of family friendly activities, including a golf tourism development at McCracken Country Club. Chief executive Grant Wilckens said the park will become a key attraction on the Fleurieu, and he was proud of how the property has taken shape, after resembling a "paddock" during the early stages. "We are thrilled with how the property has taken shape. We've near doubled the amount of accommodation available, and this will bring more tourists into Goolwa who will spend locally," Mr Wilckens said. "With a splash park and swimming pool, nature playground and outdoor cinema, there's a lot to keep the kids entertained so the adults can sit back and relax." Mr Wilckens explained that transforming the McCracken Country Club into a Florida-inspired golf resort will also play a huge role in enticing tourists to the region. With the Fleurieu Peninsula being a tourism hotspot, Alexandrina Council mayor Keith Parkes said seeing an investment of this scale will only improve the region's reputation. "The increased accommodation capacity and quality of offering of this park will boost growth and economic prospects for the township, while creating jobs throughout Alexandrina," he said. Mr Parkes explained that the Goolwa-based park will be used by tourists as a base to explore and enjoy a region that offers some of the state's best wines and coastlines. Partnered with the Goolwa Oval Recreation Precinct, infrastructure upgrades at Goolwa Beach, and Goolwa Wharf Precinct, the town is solidifying itself a tourism titan. South Australian Tourism Commission chief executive Rodney Harrex said the development will help meet continued strong regional tourism demand. "Through the pandemic, we've seen record-breaking regional occupancy rates as more South Australians explore their own backyard," Mr Harrex said. "The redeveloped Discovery Parks - Goolwa is one of 114 project across the state supported by our Tourism Industry Development Fund, and is sensational news for the Fleurieu "It will entice more visitors to the region, covert day trips into overnight trips, and drive expenditure as the Fleurieu tracks toward its 2025 target of $643 million." Stage two of the development will include an indoor pool, three large holiday house and further upgrades to internal roads.

