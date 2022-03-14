news, local-news,

The weather was not looking promising as the sailors at Victor Harbor Yacht Club began to set up their boats on Saturday, March 5. The wind was set to increase that afternoon, and since not many of the members were willing to go out in the cold and risky conditions; the club made the decision to cancel the racing for the day. However, the VHYC still had some sailing that week. Wednesday, March 2, was the day the Team Sailors were finally able to go back to training. The Team Sailing program is run by Discover Sailing Director Ian Porteous and relies on the help of teachers and various instructors to help out with the kids. The whole Pacer fleet got out on the water for a great sail; with mixed students from Victor Harbor High School, Encounter Lutheran College and Willunga Waldorf School. New and old Team Sailors took turns switching in and out of the sailboats and the rubber duck, letting everyone have a go around the course. The new kids thoroughly enjoyed themselves and the returning students were very happy to be back on the water. The organisers hope to get the team ready for the State Championships at the end of April, held at the Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club for the third year in a row, with high schools from all over South Australia competing. On Wednesday, March 9, the weather unfortunately was far too windy for the Team Sailors to get out, but they are looking forward to more sessions soon. To find out more about Team Sailing, or for information on the Discover Sailing courses run at the VHYC, contact Ian Porteous on 0439 628 484.

