Goolwa has made it through to the final of Great Southern tennis after comfortably dispatching Myponga-Sellicks at a well attended preliminary final afternoon at Victor Harbor. Goolwa, despite their injury concerns were never troubled winning 4 rubbers to 2. They got off to a good start winning with Claire Pickering and Amy Jones proving too strong for Myponga-Sellicks' Amy Veron and Kellie Galbraith in the doubles. Paul Roberts and Mike Howard also won their double in a super tiebreak to all but assure Goolwa of advancing to the grand final. Pickering and Jones sealed the deal for them in their singles, allowing Roberts, who is carrying an injury concern to not play his single. Myponga-Sellick's Jack Pacitti showed his competitive spirit overcoming Goolwa's Howard in what proved to be an academic single. In other divisions, Division 2 Goolwa White made sure there will be 2 teams representing the club on grand final day with a 4 rubbers to 2 win over Normanville. Kaylene Brook and Laura Jones were the stars for the winners. Perennial doubles finalist Mt Compass Red upstaged Pt Elliot Red 4 sets to 2, to deny an all Pt Elliot grand final in the A grade doubles. Three matches were decided by either a single break of serve or a tiebreak with Compass's Michael Zimmerman and Rachel Heysen-Smith playing pivotal roles in their team's win. Myponga-Sellicks outlasted Goolwa in the B grade Doubles winning 4 set to 2 to book their grand final spot. Their best were Jacque Smith and Steve Marriott. Grand Final Day has arrived and with six out of the nine clubs being represented it should be a great turn out of supporters to view some competitive tennis. Division 1 - Inman Valley Vs Goolwa - The best two teams all season and both have had their setbacks throughout the season. Goolwa, after pipping Inman for top spot now find themselves with injuries clouds over 2 of their men. Travis Roach, who injured a groin in the first week of finals has to be doubtful to play this Saturday. Paul Roberts was clearly hampered by a groin in the doubles match last Saturday and didn't play his singles. It's a big risk on grand final day to play injured players should they not be able to get through so there will be plenty of questions to be asked this week. For Inman Valley they appear ready to go but they know they'll have to play at their best to conquer Goolwa. Goolwa's ladies of Pickering and Jones have a winning record over Inman's Leibhardt and Watters and these matches will be vital for both sides' chances. With the evenness of both teams it could be as simple as which individual players settle the quickest on the day that could determine a very close match. Prediction: Goolwa by games. Division 2 Pt Elliot vs Goolwa White - Both teams have been running close all season with Pt Elliot always having the slight edge over their opponent. It doesn't get much closer than Pt Elliot winning the last two encounters by a combined margin of 5 games! Pt Elliot finished top and with that comes confidence while Goolwa will happily play the role of the hunter. Don't be surprised if this match is decided by tie-break doubles after finishing drawn at the completion of matches. Prediction: Too close to call. A Grade Doubles - Pt Elliot Black vs Mt Compass Red - The true 'David and Goliath' battle with Pt Elliot Black going for the undefeated season after finishing a staggering 39 points ahead of Mt Compass Red in the regular season. But Mt Compass have got a thirst for giant slaying, coming from fourth spot and they'll need something extra special to take down the Black team. Prediction: Pt Elliot Black comfortably. B Grade Doubles - Victor Harbor vs Myponga-Sellicks - Victor should start favourites in this match having comfortably beaten Myponga-Sellicks in both encounters this season. The men's and ladies doubles will be crucial and if Myponga-Sellicks can win these matches then Victor may just feel the pressure of favouritism fall upon their shoulders. Victor Harbor have quality players though who know how to win the big matches and should do so again come Saturday. Prediction: Victor Harbor comfortably.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/0bcc0cfc-ce0e-4892-9a85-d1cb14f2c097.jpg/r5_86_2263_1362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg