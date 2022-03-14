news, local-news,

The annual Association Croquet Tournament was held this month and 32 players from country South Australia and Adelaide competed in four groups based on handicaps. The best of the state all gathered in Victor Harbor, as the Victor Harbor Croquet Club with all its traditions hosted the coveted event from its Bridge Terrace headquarters. A doubles competition was held on the first day and then followed five days of singles. Each group was hotly contested. A number of state players took part, including captain Greg Rowberry. Murray Baum (Norwood) was undefeated in Group 1, but hot on his heels was Barry Jennings from Hyde Park. Other winners were Group 2: Garry Speed (Tumby Bay), runner up Mary Marsland (Norwood), Group 3: David Pinnock(Norwood), runner up Lyn Parnell (Norwood) and Group 4: Tracie Duldig (Millicent), runner up David Sincock (Coromandel Valley). Located on the foreshore in Victor Harbor the Victor Harbor Croquet Club plays both Association and Golf Croquet. The club welcomes visitors and new members and offers structured, friendly coaching sessions. The sport is played played outdoors all year round, a game for all ages, played by men and women on equal terms, a game of skill, judgement and tactics, a stimulating way to participate in healthy exercise. For more information contact 8552 2348.

