Goolwa continued their good run of form in the finals with another 7 wicket win over Noarlunga at Port Elliot oval. Noarlunga batted first on Saturday and played solidly throughout the day to post 154. Bullard looked classy in his innings of 54 to keep out the Goolwa bowlers of Crees and Jones, who gave little away. All the Noarlunga batsmen got starts, but only Bullard went on with it to finish with a 50. Stewart-Tonkin and Bronstein played well in the latter order to boost Noarlunga's score to a challenging 154. Crees bowled well and picked up 4/41 off 24 overs and the very good Goolwa fielding resulted in two run outs to Vickery and one to Evans. With day one finished in the Great Southern Cricket Association preliminary final, Noarlunga had the runs on the board and it was up to the tight Goolwa unit to wind in the runs on day two against an experienced Noarlunga attack. Goolwa were off to a solid start on day two with Giddings and Consalvo seeing off the new ball. Consalvo was out for 14 and Giddings for a solid 27. Runs were hard to come by, but the partnership of Evans and Jones played sensibly and put on 32 to take Goolwa to 97 before Evans was caught behind for 11 and give Noarlunga some chance. Jones was still batting well, but he and Fred Nissen were finding it hard to pick up runs against the tight Noarlunga bowling. However after the final drinks break, Nissen in particular and Jones started to find the boundaries and runs started to come more freely. Eventually Jones hit the winning single to take Goolwa into the grand final. Jones finished with a fine 59 not out and Nissen's innings of 31 turned the game. The partnership of an unbeaten 58 runs launched Goolwa into the grand final and will face the powerhouse Willunga side, who will be chasing a hattrick of premierships and will be clear favourites.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/c21fef9d-5bce-4cf4-a69c-0f0e59626d40.jpg/r2_96_2388_1444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg