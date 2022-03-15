news, local-news,

Victor Harbor, Yankalilla and Goolwa will soon become designated Lullaby Project Australia locations. Parents and caregivers will come together to collectively compose a series of new community lullabies in collaboration with professional Lullaby Project musicians. Songs will reflect and celebrate the local community and country - a lifelong gift for all local young children and families. During the workshops, participants will explore the songwriting process and be supported to create their very own personal lullaby by Lullaby Project musicians. Newly written lullabies will be presented at local celebration performances, including a Mother's Day performance in Goolwa. The community lullabies will be collated and published into a special Lullabies of the Fleurieu songbook, featuring illustrations, songs and lyrics created by residents of the Fleurieu region. Lullaby Project Australia sees parents and caregivers collaborate with professional musicians, as they create and sing personal lullabies for their babies. Through song writing and singing, the project harnesses the innate power of music to strengthen parent to child connection, enhance maternal and paternal health and wellbeing, build strong community support networks for parents, support emotional, social and cognitive development of children, empower families with personal and community agency. Lullaby Project Australia is an initiative of Connecting the Dots in Music, first established through an international partnership with Carnegie Hall (New York) in 2019. Project Dates - Goolwa Children's Centre and Goolwa Library: Monday, March 21, 28 and April 4, 10am - 11:00am - Group Workshop, Children's Centre, 11:30am - 1pm - Individual Lullaby Workshops, Library. Sunday, May 8 - Mother's Day Celebration Concert 3pm, Centennial Hall. Victor Harbor Library: Thursday March 17, 24 , 31, April 7, 10am - 11:00am - Group Workshop, 11:30am - 1pm - Individual Lullaby Workshops. Yankalilla Community Children's Centre: Friday March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 10am - 11:00am - Group Workshop 9am-10am/11:15am-1pm - Individual Lullaby Workshops, Sunday May 1 - Celebration Performance 3pm, Yankalilla. "Lullaby Project Australia was built with a vision of enabling, celebrating and sharing diverse community voices from right across Australia. Lullabies of the Fleurieu is the first regional Lullaby Project in Australia and we are thrilled to be able to partner with community organisations across the area and enable the co-creation of new lullabies to celebrate and reflect the country, culture, connections and young families of the region," Founder & Artistic Director of Lullaby Project Australia, Connecting the Dots in Music Emily Gann said. "We recognise the importance of lullaby singing and storytelling in First Nations cultures across the area for tens of thousands of years and seek to foster an ongoing tradition of celebration young children through song. The new lullabies will be shared as a songbook and professional recording - a gift to the children of the area for generations to come." Lullabies of the Fleurieu Project Co-ordinator/Lullaby Project Artist Yankalilla & Goolwa Libby Druce said the Lullaby Project increased participants' social and personal development, promoted parent-child connection, offered skill development including increased parent confidence in singing to and soothing themselves and their babies. "It supports and enables parents to express feelings for their children in an authentic and beautiful way. Participants learn that they can be creative, make music, and express their feelings. It can impact self-esteem and learning, and can enable children and families to be confident in self-expression and participation in the arts," Libby said. "I believe this work is a really valuable way to support families, and the communities in which they live. Since living here and being part of the community, I've been inspired by the people, the birdlife, the river and the ocean to create music. I'm so thrilled to be part of this project here in Goolwa to create lullabies in our beautiful town with people who live here." Artistic Team: Emily Gann - Founding Director, Connecting the Dots in Music/Lullaby Project Australia, Hilary Kleinig - Co-director, Connecting the Dots in Music/Lullaby Project Australia, Jodie O'Regan - Project Coordinator (Goolwa) & Project Artist, Libby Druce - Project Coordinator (Victor/Yankalilla) & Project Artist, Luke Thompson - Project Artist, Michelle Byrne - Project Artist, Angela Sharp - Project Artist, Jude Aquilina - Project Artist.

