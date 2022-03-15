news, local-news,

The Victor Harbor Town Crier Mike Willett, is getting back to doing what he does best. Telling folk how good Victor Harbor is. With the support of the City of Victor Harbor, Mike will be travelling to Wyong on the Central Coast of New South Wales to compete in the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Australian Town Criers' National Championship this March. The championship is finally getting underway after several delays due to COVID-19 and will attract Town Criers from all over Australia. Mike, who has been a Town Crier for 22 years will, in his presentation cries, be promoting the great place that Victor Harbor is to visit, as well as live. With four days of activities including parades, cultural visits, and a Mayoral reception as well as the competition, the Guild AGM will be held at which Mike will be nominating Victor Harbor as the location for the 2023 championship. Mike is enthusiastic in his role as Town Crier. "With all forms of press exposure, this is a great opportunity for another event to be held in Victor Harbor," Mike said. "Victor Harbor has so many great attractions and it is rewarding to tell as many people as possible how beautiful our city is."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/82c21c94-005e-458b-a937-a06e550aad75.jpg/r3_119_1277_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg