Making a living from farming is a tough gig especially if you are a new farmer starting out. The two biggest obstacles for new farmers are start-up costs and access to land. The Willunga Farmers Market together with the Hills & Fleurieu Landscape Board will assist a new farming business to overcome these barriers with the announcement of the 2022 Willunga Farmers Market Farmers Scholarship. The Willunga Farmers Market Scholarship is a $15,000 scholarship given as $12,000 start-up funds and $3000 in mentorship and business training. Pip Forrester, Chair of the Willunga Farmers Market said scholarship recipients added tremendous value to the Market community through the new products they bring to Market. "The enthusiasm for what they do, the interest they create and fabulous food they make available to our customers. As well as the focus they bring to farming on the Fleurieu, new farmers are a reminder that Willunga Farmers Market has a longstanding and important role as a business incubator in the region," Ms Forrester said. "We look forward to seeing what the next round of applications bring." Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board chair David Greenhough said the board was delighted to partner with the Willunga Farmers Market to provide the Farmers Scholarship. "We are proud to contribute to this scholarship, which aims to support local primary production by providing a pathway to start a viable farming career on the Fleurieu Peninsula. Previous scholarship recipients have demonstrated great innovation in the production of fresh local produce and in presenting those products to the market. We look forward to seeing this year's applicants, and encourage all emerging farmers with energy and a great idea to apply," Mr Greenhough said. More detailed information and history on the scholarship can be found on the Farmers Scholarship page at www.willungafarmersmarket.com.au Willunga Farmers Market is a not-for profit organisation. The Willunga Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 8am til 12noon and provides fresh, locally grown produce direct from the farmer.

