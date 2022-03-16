news, local-news,

Rotary Australia have started a Flood Relief Appeal for flood victims on the east coast of the country. The Rotary Club of Victor Harbor will be donating $10,000 to the appeal and hopes more local people will contribute. Rotary Victor Harbor spokesperson Shirley Sunter said the club was asked by the organisers of the Red Hot Summer tour to look after the bins and clean up Kent Reserve after the concert was held on Sunday. "The club made a total of $5000 and recycled several trailer loads of cans. We added another $5000 and the club has donated at total of $10,000 to the Rotary Flood Relief Appeal and hopefully that will be a great start to donations from our area," Shirley said. Australian charity, Rotary Australia World Community Service created the National Flood Relief Appeal for people impacted by the current floods in Queensland and Northern New South Wales. Australians impacted by the recent floods will be the beneficiaries of money raised by the Flood Appeal and will be able to liaise with their local Rotary Club to advise of their needs. Rotary Australia World Community Service CEO Andrew Woodward said the fundraising campaign was launched to support the communities in need after yet another disaster impacting Australians. "The money raised from the Appeal will go directly and quickly to support those impacted, providing essential items and financial support where Disaster relief and Insurance claims won't stretch.," Mr Woodward said. Tax Deductible Donations to the appeal can be made on the Rotary Australia World Community Service website at https://rawcs.org.au or contact the local Rotary Club.

