Goolwa will face Willunga in this season's A Grade grand final after defeating Noarlunga by 7 wickets in a dominant display. Noarlunga batted first, but Goolwa's attack were on top picking up Scarff early. Bullard (54) top scored for the Shoes but no other top seven batter could manage double figures thanks to a clinical display of bowling from the Magpies, in particular their captain Crees who took 4/41 off his 24 overs. Noarlunga were bowled out in the 67th over and did well to get to 154 and give themselves a defendable total. Goolwa started well on day two as the Shoes struggled to take wickets. Jones led his team to victory with a magnificent 59 not out off 167 balls, as the Pies chased down the total with 7 wickets in the shed to book themselves a date with the Demons who are chasing their third premiership in a row. Willunga v Goolwa will be a fierce contest with both sides having proven match winners with bat and ball. Goolwa will come to the game full of confidence on the back of two 7 wicket victories. Jones, Lawrence, Evans, Nissen, Giddings and Consalvo have the opportunity to make history and break a long cricket premiership drought. However, Willunga are the benchmark and will require Goolwa to lift again. Willunga are an experienced outfit and are no stranger to the big stage as they look to win their fourth premiership in the last five years. Roberts, Docking, Allard, Goldner, McPhail, Brown, Harding and the McIvor brothers are all stars and hungry for more success. It is a match between the hot favourites in Willunga and a possible fairytale if Goolwa could strike. What a way to finish this great season! In the B Grade Yankalilla do battle against local rivals Myponga after both sides had comprehensive victories last weekend. Yankalilla set Aldinga 290 thanks to 128 from Doug Jones. The task loomed as a big one for the Sharks and unfortunately no batsmen could emulate the same and were bowled out for 108. Myponga made light work of Mt Compass as they bowled the Bulls out for 85. The Mudlarks chased the total down inside 30 overs to book themselves a place in the grand final and the chance to go back to back premiers. Both C grades grand finals will be played on Saturday, March 19. In C1 Yankalilla host Myponga at Rapid Bay in a replay of the B Grade fixture. In C2, Mt Compass play Encounter Bay at Noarlunga. Encounter Bay number three, Weidenhofer, blasted 115 for his side last week and the Bays will be looking for the same again as they too are chasing back to back premierships. Our Senior and Junior colts will be doing battle in the mornings with Encounter Bay and Pt Elliot facing off in both grades. All four sides have a number of future A Grade stars and we wish them all the best. The GSCA hosts its 2021/22 Presentation night Saturday, March 19 at the Pt Elliot Cricket Club, beginning around 6pm or shortly after the completion of the first days play in the A grade grand final. We wish all players the best of luck on their quest for premiership glory. 2021/22 GSCA Grand Finals March 19 and 20 - A Grade: Willunga v Goolwa at Pt Elliot Oval 1pm start, B Grade: Myponga v Yankalilla at Burgess Oval 1pm start, C1 Grade: Saturday March 19 Yankalilla v Myponga at Rapid Bay Oval 1pm start, C2 Grade: Saturday March 19 Mt Compass v Encounter Bay at Old Noarlunga 1pm start, Senior Colts: Encounter Bay v Pt Elliot at Pt Elliot Oval 8.45am start, Junior Colts: Pt Elliot v Encounter Bay at Old Noarlunga 8.45am start.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/a389b7d1-e445-4c34-8ab2-7692b512e4a9.jpg/r282_267_2763_1669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg