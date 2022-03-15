news, local-news,

What a huge two weekends it has been for the Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Club (PESLSC), with 70 medals bagged at State Titles, ranging from Masters to Juniors. The State Titles were held at Glenelg Beach. Bryce Walker set the pace last weekend swimming, followed by the Good Ol Boys boat crew all medalling in Masters. "Of course none of this is possible without quality coaching, parental support and age group managers. I have to pay special mention to Jeff Collins who is the inspirational person behind the juniors and has been for close on 20 years," PESLSC member Marty Smee said. . "The kids returned the next day for team events and secured more.medals. Meanwhile the State Short Course surfboat events were being held, with both PESLSC teams medalling. To cap off a busy day, the senior beach titles were held as a twilight carnival with Harry Pearce and Ellie-Rose both winning gold in both sprints and flags. The sprinters, distance runners and relay team also picked up an array of silver and bronze medals. "None of this would have been possible without the huge time and passionate commitment of coach Dave Palmer. He was also rewarded with a silver in sprints and gold in flags at masters on Monday. He is also a general all round good bloke," Marty said. State tiles conclude next weekend with senior water events and more surfboat racing. The message was at the start of the State Titles at Glenelg Beach for the junior competitors was showcase your skills, your best effort is enough, respect your competitors and the abilities of everyone and most all have an awesome time. "Not only did these incredible young people do all of these things immersing themselves in the wonderful occasion of State Championships, they also earned 51 medals between them. This is an outstanding effort for 39 competitors," Marty said. Day one of the Junior State Titles was individual events which resulted on 20 gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze. All age groups contributed to this extraordinary amount of medals. "Day Two was all about Teams. A truly happy day which celebrates camaraderie in the sport and the Port Elliot competitors were a shining example of it. Not only did they smile, laugh and try their hardest, they added another 8 medals to the weekend's tally. Four silver and four bronze rounded out the 51 medal total for the weekend. All the children wore the red, yellow and black with pride," Marty said proudly. "A successful Surf Life Saving Carnival Team is reliant on strong support from the parent/carer cohort who play many volunteer roles - Coach, Age Group Manager, Official, Water Cover, Committee Member, the list goes on. The Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Cub is grateful and thank all the contributors that lead them to and enjoyed such a successful weekend." After 2 solid days on the beach with the Juniors, our Senior Competitors launched into their State Carnival on Sunday afternoon for a twilight beach competition. "We were represented by 7 competitors and they came home with 7 medals, 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. They were spectacular as always giving their best, loving every minute of the occasion while being fierce competitors."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/50b151c6-b44a-405d-bf79-77a463710f76.jpg/r143_245_1194_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg