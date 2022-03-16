news, local-news,

Health and ambulance ramping has been a hot topic throughout the State Election campaign, which will conclude on Saturday, March 19, when it will be time to go to the polls. On Sunday, March13, the ambulance union and members of the community delivered their message for greater services and support for paramedics and ambulance workers by chalking cars that pulled up at the Kleinig's Hill Lookout in Victor Harbor. Approximately 180 cars pulled up at the Lookout to be chalked with messages of support for 'ambos'. Messages on vehicles included 'I stand with our Ambos!!, 'SA is dying for more Ambos', 'Vote like your life depends on it'. One of the organisers of the protest Mel Mountstephen from Hayborough said the State Government had gagged ambulance personnel through the Industrial Commission to prevent any messaging on ambulance vehicles. "I lost a brother more than two years ago waiting for an ambulance and it has been an ongoing problem. People are still dying and no action has been taken since m y brother passed away," Mel said. "I am very passionate about this. I am a former ambulance officer and it is hard to see the suffering current ambulance officers and paramedics are going through watching people struggle waiting for an ambulance. There is nothing they can do due to a lack in resources. "Ambos are hurting and we are here today to send their message for more support and the community is rallying." But Member for Finniss and Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said since October 2021, when ramping peaked, there had been a near 50 per cent reduction following the completion of the upgrade at The Flinders Medical Centre. "The Marshall Liberal Government's record health spend will result in a 65 per cent boost in treatment spaces across the redeveloped metropolitan and peri-urban emergency departments with a whopping 138 new treatment spaces added to emergency departments," Mr Basham said. "Under a re-elected Marshall Liberal Government we will continue to see improvements in the South Coast District Hospital, a new emergency department, renal unit and new helipad all planned to be delivered. This is on top of the upgrades to the chemotherapy unit that doubled the oncology services on offer. "At Flinders Medical Centre, we opened the emergency department upgrade in late September 2021, transforming the state's busiest ED into the biggest, growing it by 30 treatment spaces to 86 spaces. "At the Southern Fleurieu Health Service in Victor Harbor we will grow the emergency department by eight treatment spaces to a total of 14 - to accommodate the extra demand from the changing population in the region. "We are improving South Australia's health services to ease pressure on our emergency departments, reduce ambulance ramping and deliver your care closer to home." Mr Basham said there were more doctors, more nurses, more midwives and more ambulance officers in South Australia than ever before in the state's history. "We have recently seen the deployment on a new trainee paramedic to the Victor Harbor station as part of the statewide rollout. South Australia is the second highest funded ambulance service per capita only behind Tasmanian. More ambulances, as demanded by the ambulance union, will not fix ramping, the flow through of patients will fix ramping that is why we are investing in the extra 138 treatment spaces across the metropolitan and peri-urban hospitals," he said. City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins who had her vehicle chalked at the Lookout said the health needs of Victor residents and ratepayers were a significant issue for the council and urged all candidates in the up and coming Federal and State elections to address the gaps are presented in the current health services in Victor Harbor. "In particular, there is a need for increased palliative care services to support our older population as well as our younger residents with palliative care needs. This service is severely underfunded," Dr Jenkins said. "The limited paediatric services at the Victor Harbor Hospital is also of a concern. As a region that is attracting more and more young families having paediatric services is essential. "Additional mental health services are also required. There is a significant rise in people expiring anxiety as a result of COVID-19, housing and homelessness issues and poverty. While there is a mental health team in the Victor Harbor Hospital, there is no mental health critical care team, or mental health beds. Where a person requires acute support they are transported to Noarlunga. This means that ambulances are being taken away from our council area, leaving our community vulnerable." Alexandrina Council Mayor Keith Parkes said the council called for increased SA Government funding and planning to support the introduction of much needed services. "Currently the Goolwa and Strathalbyn stations are classified as 'volunteer'. Given the current population and significant growth projections for both townships, council has been advocating for some time for 'career' ambulance stations to be commissioned with associated resourcing inclusive of an 'extended care' paramedic service," Mr Parkes said. "The dedicated service provided by countless volunteers is acknowledged and appreciated and should remain in place to complement the introduction of professionally qualified services. Goolwa currently has no after-hours medical facilities even though its population is circa 10,000." District Council of Yankalilla Mayor Simon Rothwell did not respond to questions from The Times.

