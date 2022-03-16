Council starts search for CEO

news, local-news,

The District Council of Yankalilla has commenced a recruitment process to replace outgoing chief executive officer Nigel Morris. After more than six years in the role, Mr Morris will end his tenure on April 29 and assume the role of CEO at Alexandrina Council. While the outgoing chief executive officer will be difficult to replace, council has established a Chief Executive Officer Selection Panel to begin the recruitment process. The selection panel will consist of mayor Simon Rothwell, independent member Christine Hahn, and elected members David Olsson and Leon Zarins. Mr Rothwell said $20,000 will be adjusted at the next budget review to conduct the selection process. A number of elected members have been fortunate enough to have worked with Mr Morris throughout his tenure, with many having nothing but praise for the CEO. Former mayor Glen Rowlands said the outgoing CEO has been a "pleasure" to work with. "Nigel has been one of the main drivers of the resolutions that this council has made," Mr Rowlands said. "He has never taken anything lightly, he always wanted to do his best for the elected members and the community. "The community and elected members have been the winners of this journey that Nigel has been on." Other elected members praised Mr Morris, with Cr Olsson stating the outgoing CEO was always innovative and never just focused on the "top end of town". Mr Morris thanked elected members for their kind words.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/d9f35eb6-3d5d-422f-8a61-22c2e5d7ebe0.JPG/r1172_969_4928_3091_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg