Coorong Café fears for the future, as business fails to feature on masterplan

The future of the Coorong Café remains uncertain, after the iconic mobile food vendor was not named in Alexandrina Council's masterplan to transform Sugars Beach. A popular tourist location, the $7.6 million Sugars Beach Murray Mouth Icon Project aims to transform the Hindmarsh Island-based beach and the Murray Mouth into a pristine eco-tourism hub. The project will include boardwalks with viewing platforms, a cultural tourist hub, toilets, formalised car park, a nature play space, as well as barbecue and picnic facilities. Through the proposed cultural tourist hub, the project will promote the local Ngarrindjeri cultural heritage with interpretive features and Ngarrindjeri artwork applied throughout the design. Despite the project receiving $1 million of funding from the State Government, Coorong Café owner Heather Oliver fears the iconic business will be replaced, as the masterplan doesn't contain the café. "The Coorong Café isn't listed on the masterplan. We face a big challenge, because last August we received a letter to say if the masterplan went ahead, our lease wouldn't be renewed," she said. Mrs Oliver fears that the business may be forced to operate in the masterplan's proposed mobile food hub, an option the vocal owner doesn't want to entertain. "There's talk of a mobile food hub - I believe council think we might be happy to join the food hub, which we absolutely don't want to do," she said. "Joining the proposed food hub would dilute and cannibalise our business." Despite being reassured by mayor Keith Parkes that the iconic café would be looked after, there are worries that the transformation would kill the identity of the business. Mrs Oliver said the business proudly employs 10 staff and has been a consistent supporter of local music artists for around seven years. She explained that not being visually represented on the masterplan was demoralising, especially after it has played its part in drawing tourists to the Murray Mouth. "We have been here for around seven years, and while we are not the only reason people decide to come to the Murray Mouth, we have been able to draw a number of people to the area," Mrs Oliver said. "The option of being relegated to a mobile food van hub - which has been suggested - is not an option, and frankly after seven years of blood, sweat and tears is a complete insult." While artist impression of the proposed project showcases a bold and modern design, Mrs Oliver believes the transformation will look slightly out of place. "It is a concrete jungle. It is like putting the Sydney Opera House here - it couldn't be more out of place," she said. Mrs Oliver hopes to receive more communication from council about the future of the café, as the lease is up for renewal at the end of the year. "We can't get a definitive answer on why aren't we included in the masterplan. The mayor said we will be included, but we want to know what that looks like," she said. She added that a petition will be created for residents to voice any concerns on the project. Community consultation and council endorsement will be the next steps for the project.

