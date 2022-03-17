news, local-news,

The founder and leader of One Nation, Pauline Hanson, made a surprise visit to the Victor Harbor pre-polling booth on Thursday, March 17, to show support for One Nation Finniss candidate Carlos Quaremba. "I am here to support Carlos, our One Nation candidate for Saturday's State election in the seat of Finniss and the volunteers, who support One Nation and Carlos," Ms Hanson said. Ms Hanson has represented Queensland in the Australian Senate since 2016. One Nation will have 19 candidates for the House of Assembly (Lower House) and two for the Legislative Council (Upper House). Ms Hanson is the brand of One Nation and attracted much attention at the polling booth on her arrival. Ms Hanson was forthright with her views, but was more than willing to chat to supporters or whoever approached her during her visit. "We are concerned on the number of parliamentarians in South Australia and believe the numbers should be reduced," Ms Hanson said. "We are pushing for greater health resources, housing and COVID is another key issue. Carlos is an exceptional candidate for Finniss." There will be a Federal election in May and One Nation has a number of key issues it wants the elected government to address. "Australia needs to reduce immigration to a sustainable level to approximately 70,000 to 80,000, rather than 250,000, which is currently proposed. Foreign owned multi-nationals must pay their fair share of tax in Australia and there needs to be more changes in family law reform," Ms Hanson said. "One Nation has achieved some changes in family law reform to help stop clogging up the system. One Nation is demanding a Royal Commission into the managing of the COVID Pandemic. All Commonwealth, State and Territories need to be investigated on how this Pandemic was managed." Jennifer Game is the One Nation candidate for a South Australian Senate position in 2022 and was also in attendance with Ms Hanson at the Victor Harbor pre-polling booth.. Ms Game met Pauline Hanson shortly after she had been elected in 2016 and was offered a job as senior policy adviser on the basis of her tax law degree and experience. Only later did Ms Game's earth science degree become of interest to Ms Hanson because she had also studied meteorology, geology, geography, botany and zoology. "I provide advice to her on any matter she requests in the areas where I am qualified to do so, which are tax law and earth sciences. I attend the annual Budget Lockdown and provide advice to her on Budget proposals," Ms Game said. "Pauline asks probing questions about the government's proposed legislation. She likes to know the policy intention behind the legislation and she always looks at how it will affect people," Ms Game said. Ms Game said Ms Hanson was practical and sensible and continually talked to people about their views and a great listener. "I respect her ability to distill complex issues and to communicate them. I like her. She is good company at any time," Ms Game said. "The impact I would have as a Senator from South Australia would depend on the makeup of the Senate after the next election," Ms Game said. "If One Nation shared the balance of power in the Senate, then I would pursue the policies of the party, particularly the return of basic freedoms, a return to the basics in education so that students leave the school system with the vocational basics of reading, writing, numeracy, historical research skills and the ability to think critically. "I want to see electricity prices fall because energy poverty is a real issue for those on a pension and particularly single people."

