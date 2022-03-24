Yankalilla's 'weathered' Yellow Pots to get new lick of paint

news, local-news,

The large yellow pots located at the front of the Yankalilla Post Office will receive a brand new lick of paint. After being described as "weathered", the District Council of Yankalilla will allocate $1000 from its Arts and Creativity Grant Program to visually improve the yellow pots. A small allocation from council's youth budget will also be used to facilitate the mentoring of two local young artists who to assist with the painting project. With the post office being one of the first visuals travellers see when entering the township from Main South Road, council has seen an opportunity to "artistically enhance" the space. Council has received a public art proposal from a highly-regarded local artist Barb Pettigrew to enhance the entrance to the Yankalilla township. The project involves painting murals on the five yellow pots located outside of the Yankalilla Post Office. Once completed, the newly painted yellow pots will likely catch the eyes of the many people that pass by during the course of a day. "The Yellow Pots Project will contribute to a culturally rich and vibrant community, providing beauty, colour and vitality to this high traffic entrance to Yankalilla township," council said. Council said the optimal time to commence this project is in early autumn to maximise dry weather conditions. The project will be implemented over five days for approximately five hours per day. Approval has been granted from the Department for Infrastructure and Transport to close the slip lane in front of the post office while the artists are working on site. Council staff have consulted with adjacent businesses and residences who are supportive of the project.

