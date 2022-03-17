news, local-news,

Supporters will show some money raising muscle for the Variety Aussie Muscle Car Run 2022 on Friday, March 25. More than 100 car enthusiasts in 50 classic muscle cars are set to start their engines for the Variety Aussie Muscle Car Run to raise funds for kids in need. The event will run from March 25, until April 1 and will travel 1363km from Adelaide, through Clare and to Port Augusta, to finish in Glenelg, taking in racetracks at Mallala and The Bend in between and engaging with regional towns along the way. Willunga, Goolwa and Victor Harbor will be key stopover destinations. The Variety Aussie Muscle Car Run start line will be at the Torrens Parade Ground on Friday, March 25 at 7:30am to 9am, with first cars leaving at 8.30am. The Aussie Muscle Car Run attracts entrants from all across the country and features vehicles built from 1963 -1977, which are the the glory days of Bathurst. Including models such as the Monaro, Torana, Charger and the Falcon GT HO, VW, Mini Cooper S, to name a few. The goal is to raise in excess of $250,000 for kids in need and this event joins the Variety Bash, 4WD Adventure and Variety Moto Run to be the fourth on-going fundraising motoring event managed by the children's charity. Kevin May of Goolwa is patron of the Aussie Muscle Car Run and invented the idea of the event in 2011. "I was president of the Falcon GT Club SA at the time and I went to the Leukaemia Foundation with a business plan to raise funds. So we ran the event, raising funds for leukaemia research and in 2022 we are going to run the event raising funds for Variety," Kevin said. "I lost my sister due to a blood disorder and it was my motivation to raise funds for leukaemia and now Variety, the children's charity. It is an amazing event, as it brings a lot of people together, who have similar interests. It builds friendships that last a lifetime." On the Fleurieu there will be opportunities to see first hand the cars from the golden era of motoring at a Show 'n' Shine at Goolwa's, Jaralde Park on Wednesday, March 30, from 10.30am to 1pm and on Tuesday, March 29 at Willunga's Main Street or Lookout from 10am to 3pm for the Willunga Hill Climb. Jeff Gilbert of Meadows said he has driven his 1968 GT Falcon in every event. "My wife Beverly and I did the first Muscle Car Run in 2012 and it was called the Leukaemia Muscle Car Run and now it is the Variety SA event. Beverly passed away due to leukaemia and I vowed I would do every event I could in memory of her and to raise funds for those who need it," Jeff said. "It is a lot of fun," Variety CEO Mark McGill said after lengthy COVID related delays Variety were thrilled to finally be able to get the Muscle cars out of the garage and under the Variety banner. "We welcome all our entrants into the Variety family and we know they are proud to play their part in enhancing the lives of children in need," he said. Variety - the Children's Charity assists children who are sick, disadvantaged or who are living with disability to overcome whatever obstacles they face and live life the fullest, because all kids deserve a fair go. Last year, Variety supported more than 29,000 kids in South Australia through 135 grants totalling $2.86 million. Variety's financial support assists individual children and their families, as well as schools, hospitals and other children's charities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/648849b9-6d8f-4ed0-a2c8-b0d60c6ae304.JPG/r3_241_4927_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg