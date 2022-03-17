news, local-news,

One of Victor Harbor's most popular events The British Classics Tour will return to Victor this month celebrating its 10th anniversary. Victor's Historic Motor Vehicles Club, organisers of the event, announced that with the easing of restrictions, the event could return. Co- hosted with the City of Victor Harbor, it will be held on Warland Reserve on Sunday, March 27, from 11.30 to 4pm. Highly regarded by SA classic motoring enthusiasts and open to all early popular British motor vehicles, the first Tour was held in May 2012 with entries growing every year since. This year more than 150 vehicles will take part starting with a difference. Entrants will assemble at Old Noarlunga Oval for morning tea of scones and cream and travel to Victor via Sellicks Beach and Hindmarsh Valley. Vehicles will assemble for a special display at Warland Reserve. Mayor of the City of Victor Harbor Moira Jenkins, a classic car enthusiast herself, will present trophies together with major sponsors. Vehicle owners will vie for awards and trophies in a wide category from Best of British Vehicle Presentation, to the best outfit of the era for a gentleman and lady. The objectives of the Historic Motor Vehicles Club are to encourage the preservation, restoration and use of historic and otherwise significant motor vehicles, to render technical advice and assistance to members and promote social functions and events for members.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/ec315d22-24a2-4a81-80f2-2a81151ff261.JPG/r36_255_3597_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg