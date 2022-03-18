Willunga Jigsaw Mania to be the 'missing piece' in community's life

news, local-news,

Jigsaw puzzles have long been an entertaining way to improve someone's cognitive ability, and for Willunga residents, their skills could take them to Germany. The Willunga Jigsaw Mania will take place at Willunga Recreation Park on April 30, and is the missing piece in any jigsaw enthusiast's life. One of the four major fundraising events for the redevelopment of community-owned recreation park, the event will provide 500-piece jigsaws to solo puzzlers and teams of two or four. "The team events will be held in the morning starting at 11am, with three hours to complete a brand new 500-piece puzzle," organisers said. "With appetites whetted by the fun had in teams, we are encouraging as many as possible to have a crack at a different Ravensburger puzzle on their own in the afternoon in the solo competition. "The mania sets in as the time winds down, with great prizes for the winners in all categories." The first South Australian to complete the solo puzzle will go on to represent the state at the national event in Melbourne later this year. The national winner will go to Ravensburger in Germany to compete at world level. While there is a level of competitiveness involved, puzzlers are encouraged to be creative with team names and rock imaginative and fancy costumes. "Some favourites from last year were 'UN Piece Keepers' with their blue berets, The 'Perpetually Puzzled' and 'Under Pressure'," organisers said. In the lead up to Willunga Jigsaw Mania, members of the community will again be invited to complete a mega jigsaw. After completing an 18,000-piece puzzle last year, organisers have secured a 13,200-piece Disney themed puzzle, as well as a 9000 piece "artier" puzzle. "Work on these commences in March and will be done on Wednesday mornings and Friday evenings in the CWA Rooms. These and the 2021 jigsaw will be on display on April 30," organisers said. Community puzzling times are on the Willunga Jigsaw Mania Facebook site. "Once again, there will be a monster raffle to win and a jigsaw puzzle swap to exchange your jigsaw with someone else's," organisers added. More information about the event, please call Brian Dempsey on: 0418 807 529.

