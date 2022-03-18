news, local-news,

The Anglican Church and Fleurieu Waldorf Education Association is holding a Market Day at St Jude's Church, The Strand, Port Elliot. The Market will be on Saturday, March 26, from 10am to 3pm and will include a sausage sizzle, morning and afternoon tea, plants, cakes, clothing, Bric-a-brac, jams and craft work. The Fleurieu Waldorf Education Association uses St Jude's Church to run The Pygmy Possums Waldorf Playgroup.