District Council of Yankalilla to temporarily relocate to Fleurieu Coast Visitor Centre

The District Council of Yankalilla will temporarily operate out of the Fleurieu Coast Visitor Centre, with works to commence at its Charles Street office. Work health and safety concerns arising from the heating, cooling and ventilation replacement at the council office was the major reason behind the decision to relocate to the visitor centre. Chief executive officer Nigel Morris explained that the Fleurieu Coast Visitor Centre will be council's principal office from April 28 until August 11 - or until the council office is deemed safe. In January 2019, a condition assessment report was commissioned on the air-conditioning for council's office and recommended that the existing system should be replaced with a new system. An estimate for the replacement at the time was around $200,000. The figure was then included in council's 2021/22 Annual Business Plan and Budget. However, a full tender process was conducted, and it found that the costs had significantly increased since the 2019 quotes - an amount of $303,450 was now required. An additional $103,340 was then allocated to the air-conditioning replacement budget at a council meeting in December last year. Mr Morris said the decision to relocate for potentially just under four months was based around the health and safety of council staff. When presented with the project plan, Mr Morris found that the various works that needed to occur at the council office would have made normal operation impossible. "Contractors need to come up through the roof, they also need to bring in cranes throughout the car park and turn off the air-conditioning for a lengthy period of time," Mr Morris said. "When I was presented with what the climate would be, I decided I would protect my staff." When the mercury rises in South Australia, air-conditioners seemingly become essential, and without one, it can cause plenty of discomfort. Mr Morris said exposing council staff to various weather conditions without access to proper air-conditioning would be unsafe. "Having just gone through the long-weekend at home and having the air-conditioner running all day, I would have major concerns of my staff being in conditions without an air-conditioner," he said. He explained that council will return to its Charles Street office when it is satisfied that work health and safety concerns have been appropriately remediated. Council's temporary officer at the Fleurieu Coast Visitor Centre will operate from 9.00am to 5.00pm (Monday to Friday). For more information, please contact council on; (08) 8558 0200.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/dfd5c84a-5c75-4fb9-9572-069e4cb425dd.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg