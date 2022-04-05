news, local-news,

A serious accident is waiting to happen at one of the most popular crossings on the Fleurieu Peninsula. City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins and business owner Daryl Girdler have successfully moved for council to investigate a zebra crossing or pedestrian crossing on the Flinders Parade/The Esplanade and another crossing on The Esplanade opposite the beachside markets and that a report be bought back to the April council meeting. Dr Jenkins received unanimous support from elected members, as council will also liaise with the Department of Infrastructure & Transport (DIT) to assess their appetite for such crossings, ascertain the budget required to place a zebra (or alternative crossing) opposite The Causeway and opposite Soldiers Memorial Gardens and potential funding contribution from the state government for one or both crossings. "A number of people in the community have talked to me about this area with a number of near misses and no obvious safe place to cross," Dr Jenkins said. "It is a very busy area at The Causeway with the amusements and the playground and this attracts families. We have buses, cyclists, dogs, children, normal traffic and pedestrians all using this crossing. "The horse tram also crosses to start and finish the day, so we need staff there with stop signs. International tourists need direction on where to cross." Dr Jenkins said Victor Harbor residents had been calling for a designated crossing for a number of years. "We need to act at this crossing before something happens. It is a matter of time. As Mayor, I urge the state government to take the lead of this major safety concern in Victor Harbor," Dr Jenkins said. Daryl Girdler of Girdler Family Amusements operates at Flinders Parade and has written to council and DIT to construct a crossing on Flinders Parade/The Esplanade at policeman point, adjacent to The Causeway. "I have been a long-time observer of this particular location as from where I sit in my office at the Victor Harbor amusement park I look directly to that corner and have observed countless near misses of young children by drivers of vehicles who are either negligent, not paying attention or simply not prepared for a young child who has no road sense," Mr Girdler said. "For this reason, I and other traders around The Causeway area fully support the council's unanimous decision to investigate placing a pedestrian crossing in that area. "There is nothing informing the pedestrians where to cross, or any zebra crossing allowing them access to and from The Causeway, amusement park, playground or Warland Reserve. "Parents are usually very vigilant of their children in the vicinity of roads, however a young child that sees the colour and movement, hears the sounds of the exciting attractions such as the horse tram and amusements can adopt tunnel vision and make a beeline for the fun on offer. "I have seen this happen often. The danger is compounded greatly in the busy periods of Easter and school holidays, when vehicles are streaming past the area all day, with nothing to inform pedestrians or drivers of a safe crossing area." Mr Girdler said the best place for the pedestrian crossing would be to align with the Warland Reserve path to the path that accesses the horse tram station and once safely across the road the pedestrians could continue safely. "The reason I believe this location would be ideal is that it is an unencumbered corner void of any visual blockages for 20 metres in either direction," he said. "The crossing would be beneficial to pedestrians of all ages and abilities as the constant stream of vehicles also makes it time consuming for some pedestrians to safely cross, especially for wheel chair bound or elderly people. Given the frequency of near misses that I observe, I think this is a very important initiative."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/e894396a-7182-4f8f-bebd-b79fff8dd29c.JPG/r0_306_4928_3090_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg