The Victor Harbor community is showing respect to First Nations people. Councillor Andrew Robertson had unanimous support from elected members of the City of Victor Harbor for administration to liaise with council's Reconciliation Action Plan group about printing 10 high quality, outdoor ready, copies of the Uluru Statement for placement in reserves and on buildings where there is significant foot traffic and in locations suitable for contemplation.

