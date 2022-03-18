news, local-news,

The Wallage Reserve Playground, located at the south-eastern end of Wallage Court in Encounter Bay, will soon be getting a makeover. For many years, the park has provided an outdoor space for residents to enjoy, but the City of Victor Harbor has planned a restoration that will enhance the reserve's appeal to local families. As part of the redevelopment, new pathway links and playground equipment, including a brand new mound slide and climbing wall, will be installed. City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins said the cost-effective upgrade would replenish outdated play equipment. "We know how much our local families love playgrounds. Just last year, we saw the redevelopment of George T Fisher Playground on the foreshore, which has already provided thousands of play experiences for children," Dr Jenkins said. "Wallage Reserve has ample open space, which makes it an ideal place for a picnicking and playing." Council has committed $38,000 in the 2021/22 Annual Business Plan for this exciting project. The new playground layout will take advantage of the open space and existing natural elements around the Reserve to encourage nature play experiences for visiting children. The Reserve is home to several large trees that naturally provide both shade and sensory experiences within the greater playground area and these have been incorporated into the new layout designs. Some of the key work planned for the new playground include: Construction of a mound slide, comprising an embankment and classic slippery dip, Installation of a new double swing set, Incorporation of new climbing wall equipment, Development of compacted rubble pathways between equipment. Early works on the playground upgrade started in February 2022 and are expected to be completed by Spring 2022, subject to any unexpected delays. For more information visit www.victor.sa.gov.au

The City of Victor Harbor will replenish a tired neighbourhood reserve to create a modern nature play space Michael Simmons