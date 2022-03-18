news, local-news,

Ahead of Neighbour Day on Sunday, March 27, the City of Victor Harbor's Ageing Well team has launched a new service to support older people in the community. Ageing Well Conversations is an opportunity for community members to have a free, informal chat with council staff who have extensive knowledge of services and activities in the local area and can provide guidance on programs to suit each individual's needs. The service will be based at Carrickalinga House (Senior Citizens Club) on Hill Street every Thursday. Between 10am and 3pm, the team will provide face-to-face information about local community activities, the Aged Care system (My Aged Care), and local services for older members of the community. The objectives of the Ageing Well Conversations initiative fall in line with the theme of Neighbour Day 2022, as both focus on creating connected communities and ultimately ending loneliness. City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins said the Fleurieu Peninsula was home to many activities and programs for older people and the council wanted to bridge the gap between community members and these opportunities. "Meaningful social connection is key to a resilient and thriving community. Victor Harbor has caring residents with a strong social conscience, however many of our local older people have faced disconnection over the past two years due to the pandemic," Dr Jenkins said. "If you would like more information about organisations and services supporting older people in our area, we encourage you to drop by Carrickalinga House on a Thursday between 10am and 3pm. "Neighbour Day presents a timely opportunity to launch Ageing Well Conversations, as we are reminded of why sustainable connections are so important for older people." The City of Victor Harbor's Caring Neighbourhood Program team will also have a presence outside Flight Centre at the Victor Central Shopping Centre on Thursday, March 24, between 10am and 3pm to promote Neighbour Day. Over the years, Neighbour Day has progressed from being a reminder to connect with elderly neighbours, to an annual celebration of respectful relationships and opportunity to advocate for strong communities. For more information about the City of Victor Harbor's ageing well initiatives, visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/ageingwell For more resources regarding Neighbour Day, visit www.neighbourday.org

