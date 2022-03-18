news, local-news,

Ahead of Neighbour Day on Sunday, March 27, the City of Victor Harbor's Ageing Well team has launched a new service to support older people in the community. Ageing Well Conversations is an opportunity for community members to have a free, informal chat with council staff who have extensive knowledge of services and activities in the local area and can provide guidance on programs to suit each individual's needs. The service will be based at Carrickalinga House (Senior Citizens Club) on Hill Street every Thursday. Between 10am and 3pm, the team will provide face-to-face information about local community activities, the Aged Care system (My Aged Care) and local services for older members of the community. The objectives of the Ageing Well Conversations initiative fall in line with the theme of Neighbour Day 2022, as both focus on creating connected communities and ultimately ending loneliness. City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins said the Fleurieu Peninsula was home to many activities and programs for older people and the council wanted to bridge the gap between community members and these opportunities. "Meaningful social connection is key to a resilient and thriving community. Many of our local older people have faced disconnection over the past two years due to the pandemic," Dr Jenkins said. "Neighbour Day presents a timely opportunity to launch Ageing Well Conversations, as we are reminded of why sustainable connections are so important for older people." The City of Victor Harbor's Caring Neighbourhood Program team will be present outside Flight Centre at the Victor Central Shopping Centre on Thursday, March 24, between 10am and 3pm to promote Neighbour Day. For more information visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/ageingwell

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/4f5104d6-2e6b-4e2b-bc3a-8c3c972beff4.JPG/r269_465_1538_1182_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg