The Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board has started the 2022 round of Grassroots Grants. Applications opened on March 22 (10am) and close on May 3, (midday). The Grassroots Grants program aims to support individual landholders, volunteers, schools, community organisations, First Nations and not-for-profit groups working locally for environmental and sustainable agriculture benefits. This year will be the third round of the program and will amount to a total of $220,000 being distributed across the community. There are two tiers of grants available - small grants up to $3000, and larger grants for projects up to $20,000. Both tiers are open to all eligible applicants. The lower tier uses an easy application process for smaller projects, such as the purchase of tree guards, small quantities of plants or personal protective equipment for schools or community groups undertaking revegetation for example. The higher tier supports bigger projects and has been used in the past to undertake large scale revegetation and weed control, cultural awareness and knowledge sharing, soil health and water management projects. Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board General Manager Michael Garrod said the first two rounds of grants supported a range of important projects and encouraged those working on environmental or sustainable agriculture initiatives to apply. "Our Grassroots Grants program has resulted in some fantastic outcomes for the environment and our communities. The work these individuals and groups are doing is restoring our natural landscapes and the board has been thrilled to be able to offer financial support to projects like these," he said. "The grants can be used to undertake a new project or build on an existing one. We support projects that bolster community stewardship of our landscapes and they may also create great outcomes with First Nations groups, such as supporting their connection to Country and sharing knowledge of the cultural values of water, land and biodiversity. "I would encourage schools, community groups and landholders to jump on our website and have a look at our grant FAQs and guidelines, you may find that a project you are planning is eligible for funding, or maybe you will be inspired to undertake a project that fits the bill." The projects must be within the region covered by the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board, which runs from Kersbrook to Cape Jervis and from the Lower Gulf St Vincent across to the Murray Mouth and Langhorne Creek. Funding will be awarded on merit to projects that demonstrate the best value for money and delivery of outcomes that address the priorities in the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Plan 2021-2026. To read about past recipients and for guidelines, FAQs and application forms, visit www.landscape.sa.gov.au/hf/grassrootsgrants

