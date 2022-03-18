news, local-news,

Bob Magor is one of the true blue characters on the Fleurieu Peninsula. Bob is one who commands a presence whenever he walks into a room and it is not by design, but because he is a man who attracts people due to the stories he can tell and because he is Bob. Bob has released book number 10 of bush poetry and it is titled 'Dancing With Toads'. The interesting title immediately raises the eyebrows and curiousity to any reader. "I do most of my thinking when I travel up north every winter and I do my research in the many great outback pubs," Bob said. "'Dancing With Toads' comes from the start of the wet season in the Top End and Curley feels the call of nature. "He seeked the loo out the back and with shorts and jocks dropped on the bare concrete floor, thunder and lightning and torrential rain was looming. "Curley wanted to hurry and in his rush he quickly pulls up his shorts and jocks without looking what has hopped in. A fat old lady cane toad had hopped into his shorts. "He runs inside where his wife is hosting a tupperware party and Curley senses something is alive in his pants. "The toad in blind fear began to lay eggs and Curley began a naked dance to free himself of the toad in front of the ladies, who were in great amusement." It is stories that are so unique and only those Bob could tell, which has made the Fleurieu's bush poet popular wherever he goes. Entertaining and funny, 'Dancing With Toads' is a great read. The book is available at the Bookstop in Victor Harbor Central Shopping Centre and at the Information Centre in Yankalilla.

