Goolwa proved too strong in Great Southern tennis clinching the Division 1 premiership over Inman Valley 5 rubbers to 1. Photos by Jesse Ehlers. Played in very warm conditions in front of a strong crowd at Victor Harbor, Goolwa went in with a full strength squad despite the injury concerns to their men Travis Roach and Paul Roberts. Conversely Inman were forced to make a change with Paul Martin coming in for David Giltinan who was required to stand out due to COVID protocols. Goolwa immediately took control of the match, playing consistently, winning the big points and when Mike Howard's cross court volley secured Goolwa's men's double in straight sets, they were on their way to the flag, having won the women's doubles earlier. It only got better for Goolwa as Amy Jones counter hit her way to a strong win against Ella Watters and when Claire Pickering's precision groundstrokes were too much for Inman's Bree Leibhardt, the premiership had been secured. The men singles of Mike Howard versus Paul Martin and Paul Roberts versus Dylan Wilson put on a great display of tennis that thrilled the crowd with Howard adding to Goolwa's tally while Inman's Wilson ensured his team salvaged some respectability with a strong win. Full credit to both teams who have been the standout teams of the season with Goolwa proving worthy premiers, their first Division 1 title in 35 years. While Division 2 looked to be a close match based on recent history it was Pt Elliot comfortably victorious for season 2021-22, defeating Goolwa White by 4 rubbers to 2. The Pt Elliot ladies of Alex Smyth and Zara Bowles were the stars, winning all 3 matches and with Davin Lowrey and Phil Bowles securing their doubles, they dashed any hopes of making it two premierships on the day for the Goolwa club. Goolwa's men of Rob Stansfield and Ged Spencer had good wins in their singles matches but it was Pt Elliot taking home the Ron Lillecrapp shield as premiers. Pt Elliot Black completed the perfect season in A grade doubles, defeating Mt Compass Red 5 sets to 1. Their confidence may have been jolted after the first round of doubles with the Mt Compass men of Michael Zimmerman and Darcy Boots winning their double to level things up after Elliot's Kim Pope and Natasha Sherrah had gotten their team off to a good start, but it was the second round of doubles that told the story. Pt Elliot effectively snuffed out any hope Mt Compass had with the Sherrah and Middleton combinations decimating their Compass counterparts, allowing them only 1 game between the 2 sets to ensure even if the premiership was decided on games, they'd be in the box seat. It wasn't required as their final round combinations of Pope and J Sherrah and N Sherrah and Tony Middleton sealed premiership, winning the final 2 sets to accept the Bob Davis shield as premiers. Victor Harbor lived up to their favouritism tag, defeating Myponga-Sellicks 5 sets to 1 to win the B grade Doubles premiership. Myponga-Sellicks were missing Kai Hillen from their line-up which would have dented their confidence but junior star Casey Clarke, fresh off a premiership in Division 1 juniors, filled-in admirably. Victor's same gender doubles of Jesse Walker, Chris Schied and Maryka Smit and young tyro Danika Millard got their team off to a flyer winning their doubles strongly and setting the tone for the afternoon. Walker and Millard continued their winning form in the second round and when Smit and Corey Millard clinched victory, the premiership was assured. Myponga-Sellicks got a consolation win thanks to Clarke and Catherine Alder but Victor Harbor were deserved premiers for season 2021-22.

